Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth: Danny Welbeck scores winner off the bench in pulsating clash

Brighton strengthened their bid for European qualification by beating rivals Bournemouth 2-1 with Danny Welbeck scoring the winner.

In a fantastically frantic encounter involving two teams playing risk-reward football, it was Brighton that edged in front early through Joao Pedro from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kaoru Mitoma hit a post for Brighton and Antoine Semenyo thrashed a great opportunity straight at Bart Verbruggen for the away side before Justin Kluivert produced a mesmeric finish from 25 yards that found the top corner.

Team news: Gomez handed start Brighton made two changes from their win over Southampton as Pervis Estupinan returned and Diego Gomez was handed a first start in the Brighton midfield since joining from Inter Miami in December.

Evanilson was still only fit enough for the Bournemouth bench whilst David Brooks replaced Marcus Tavernier and Tyler Adams started into midfield.

Bournemouth looked to have the momentum, but the game swung back in Brighton's favour when substitute Danny Welbeck broke the offside trap and rolled home a precise finish.

It means since suffering that 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, Brighton have won four games on the spin and are now just three points off a top four place. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have now lost back-to-back games.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (7), Estupinan (7), Van Hecke (8), Webster (7), Lamptey (7), Gomez (7), Baleba (7), Rutter (8), Mitoma (7), Minteh (8), Joao Pedro (8)



Subs: Welbeck (8), Hinshelwood (7), Ayari (7)



Bournemouth: Kepa (6), Hill (7), Huijsen (7), Cook (7), Kerkez (7), Adams (7), Christie (7), Brooks (6), Kluivert (7), Semenyo (7), Outtara (7)



Subs: Tavernier (6), Evanilson (6),



Player of the Match: Georginio Rutter

Minteh the unsung hero who set the tone for Brighton

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Brighton might just be onto something special between now and the end of the campaign based on their fantastic front four that is rocking and rolling right now. Georginio Rutter dazzled in the pocket, dovetailing with Joao Pedro to devastating effect at times.

There is a wavelength there that makes Brighton such a dangerous team. Mitoma offers such quality out wide too but it was the performance of Yankuba Minteh without the ball that caught the eye. He was phenomenal out of possession in terms of work-rate and making sure Tariq Lamptey wasn't overrun by Semenyo.

He made an incredible seven tackles in the match - the most of any player. Not bad for someone who is supposed to be playing as a winger. His enthusiasm to muck in set the tone for Brighton to register a huge three points.

Story of the match in stats...