Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth: Charalampos Kostoulas scores stunning late equaliser to rescue point for Seagulls

Charalampos Kostoulas scored a stunning late overhead kick to secure a 1-1 draw for Brighton against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

With time ticking down in the first minute of injury time, the 18-year-old forward chested the ball down before acrobatically guiding it into the top corner. An effort that justifies the £30m that Brighton parted ways with to sign him from Olympiacos just over a year ago.

Image: Charalampos Kostoulas celebrates his eye-catching equaliser for Brighton against Bournemouth

Brighton will feel the equaliser, despite the extraordinary way it arrived, was justified, given their dominance in the second half and the controversial manner in which Bournemouth's opener was scored.

The Cherries had looked the better side in the first half but Marcus Tavernier's goal to hand them the lead was clouded by another contentious VAR decision.

Referee Paul Tierney initially booked Amine Adli for simulation after rounding Bart Verbruggen and going down in the area but following a VAR review, the decision was overturned and the card rescinded after deeming the challenge to be sufficient "foul contact", according to Premier League Match Centre.

Tavernier slotted his spot-kick into the bottom left corner but the visitors sat back after that and squandered yet another lead in the top-flight as a result.

No team has dropped more points from winning positions in the top-flight so far this season (18), while Brighton have rescued the third most when losing (15).

Sharing the spoils results in both sides remaining where they are in the table, in 12th and 15th respectively, but Fabian Hurzeler will be the happier of the two managers given the second-half resurgence and quality of the equaliser.

Brighton goalscorer Charalampos Kostoulas on Sky Sports:

"It's the first time you've seen it but Lewis [Dunk] has seen it a lot in training! I really like this type of scoring.

"The result could be better for us, we really need those three points to help us in the rest of the season."

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk speaking to Sky Sports: "They're better in training! He's a special talent, there's more to come from him too. He's still adapting to the league and the country."

Hurzeler makes feelings clear on Bournemouth penalty

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler speaking to Sky Sports about Bournemouth's penalty and conversations with the referee:

"No [didn't agree with penalty decision]. It is difficult to speak to referees. I think they always have their own opinion.

"It is difficult to have a conversation; it is not about that. They made a deicison and we have to accept it, although we don't agree.

"For me, it is not a penalty. A touch and a contact is not enough; that is what they said to us before the season. It is something we have to accept."

Image: Bournemouth's Amine Adli was initially booked for simulation

Iraola: Kostoulas' goal was incredible

Bournemouth boss Andoi Iraola speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think we wanted something to defend in the second half and I think we defended well.

"We are in the moment of the season where everything is against us. We don't have a little bit of luck. They score an incredible goal, an overhead kick into the top corner.

"You finish with a point, it is a big shame. We are going point by point. We have to keep going. We deserve three points, then something happens and you end up with one."

