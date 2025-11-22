Brighton 2-1 Brentford: Bart Verbruggen saves dramatic late penalty from Igor Thiago as Seagulls come from behind to go fifth

Bart Verbruggen was the Brighton hero as his stoppage-time penalty save from Igor Thiago earned the Seagulls a 2-1 win over Brentford to take them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

The afternoon started with a Thiago penalty and ended with a Thiago penalty - as the Brentford striker gave the Bees the lead from the spot in the first half - his ninth goal of the season to continue a run of seven goals in seven games.

His flick to release Dango Ouattara in the build-up was even better as the Brentford winger was then felled by Carlos Baleba, who was taken off at half-time in another poor display from the midfielder.

Brighton fared better after the break and while Danny Welbeck missed a massive chance to level, firing over from 10 yards out, he eventually found the leveller with 20 minutes to go.

Yankuba Minteh's glorious cross from the right was turned in by the striker who is set to turn 35 on Wednesday. His chances of an England call-up, after being name-checked by Thomas Tuchel as an option during the international break, have gone up.

Image: Danny Welbeck scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season

And Brighton completed the turnaround with six minutes to go when substitute Jack Hinshelwood, who had missed the last nine games with a ligament injury, turned home from the edge of the box after the electric Minteh saw a run and shot blocked.

There would be even more drama to come as Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot when Kevin Schade went down under Maxim De Cuyper's challenge from Keane Lewis-Potter's cross.

But as Brighton fumed over the decision, Verbruggen sent the Amex into delirium in guessing right by going right. A dramatic 50th Brighton game for boss Fabian Hurzeler, who watched from the stands due to a touchline ban.

Player ratings Brighton: Verbruggen (8); Wieffer (6), Boscagli (5), Van Hecke (6), Kadioglu (7); Ayari (6), Baleba (4); Minteh (9), Rutter (8), Gomez (6); Welbeck (7)



Subs: De Cuyper (7), Dunk (7), Hinshelwood (7), Gruda (n/a), Veltman (n/a)



Brentford: Kelleher (6); Kayode (6), Collins (6), Van den Berg (7), Ajer (6); Henderson (6), Yarmoliuk (6); Ouattara (7), Damsgaard (6), Schade (6); Thiago (7)



Subs: Hickey (6), Lewis-Potter (7), Janelt (6), Jensen (6)



Player of the Match: Yankuba Minteh

IN PICTURES: Verbruggen's dramatic moment!

Image: Thiago took his spot kick in stoppage time...

Image: Verbruggen went right and guessed right

Image: Verbruggen got the celebrations as Thiago felt the full force of the moment...

Image: Brighton players surround their goalkeeper

Andrews not happy with time taken for Thiago's second penalty

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews to Sky Sports:

"It's made even more difficult when it takes an eternity for him to take the penalty. The goalkeeper does what he does and tries to delay it.

"It's a very different dynamic for penalty takers now with the VAR checks, there's a different mental challenge for them. Added onto that, having already taken a penalty that's another challenge for him. But Thiago's been immense for us this season.

"It is what it is now with the VAR checks out there, they take as long as they take now. The goalkeeper does what he does, he gets a yellow card. It's hard to control it."

The half-time team talk that turned it around for Brighton

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck to Sky Sports:

"Emotional. After the first half, everybody was really disappointed and frustrated with the performance we put in.

"We came in at half-time had some strong words with each other and everyone grouped together - and showed an incredible turnaround in the second half and the performances were night and day between the two halves.

"You would have to bleep out the whole of this answer! Some stuff we keep inside in the dressing room. As a team and a group, you have to be demanding of each other. That's what happens in dressing rooms.

"The quality of the ball, passing on the ball, the simple stuff, doing the basics right in the second half, fighting and winning the duels, second balls. We know what team we're up against today. We prepared well but didn't perform well in the first half. We knew we had to make a difference in the second half, that's what we did."

Verbruggen: It's a joint-effort from the goalies!

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen:

"About time I save one!

"You have a plan together with other goalies and goalie coaches for the penalties. Unfortunately, the first time it didn't work out, the second time it did.

"I celebrated with Jason Steele and the other goalies after. It's a joint effort as a group to keep clean sheets and do the best we can. We make a plan together and a real privilege to work with the guys and the other goalie coaches."

"Really happy with the win. This scenario is one of the best scenarios for a goalie. Really happy to help the team. Really credit to the boys for turning it around. The reaction to turn it around, we need to do it for 90 minutes."

Story of the match in stats...

