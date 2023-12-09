Brighton 1-1 Burnley: James Trafford's late heroics earn relegation-threatened visitors crucial point

Brighton were frustrated by a superb performance from Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Simon Adingra headed in from Pascal Gross' cross in the 77th minute to deny Vincent Kompany's side, who had looked set to claim a second away win of the season courtesy of Wilson Odobert's sensational solo effort at the end of the first half.

Odobert's strike had rocketed beyond Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal against the run of play to stun home fans, but after Roberto De Zerbi's team had drawn level late on, they bombarded the Burnley goal, only to find Trafford in the form of his life to keep out first Kaoru Mitoma then Jack Hinshelwood at the death.

The result sees Brighton stay eighth in the Premier League table with 26 points after 16 games. Burnley remain 19th on eight points, two adrift of 17th-placed Everton.

Image: James Trafford earned Burnley a crucial point against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

Player ratings Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Milner (6), Dunk (6), Van Hecke (6), Baleba (6), Gross (8), Dahoud (6), Adingra (8), Lallana (6), Pedro (6), Ferguson (6).



Subs: Gilmour (6), Mitoma (7), Hinshelwood (6), Igor (6), Buonanotte (n/a).



Burnley: Trafford (9), Vitinho (7), O'Shea (7), Beyer (7), Taylor (7), Odobert (8), Berge (7), Brownhill (7), Gudmundsson (6), Rodriguez (6), Amdouni (6).



Subs: Ramsey (n/a), Tresor (6), Redmond (6), Roberts (6), Ekdal (6).



Player of the match: James Trafford (Burnley).

How Burnley held on for vital point

Brighton dominated the ball for the opening 10 minutes but they conceded the game's first chance to Burnley, Sander Berge driving forward and passing to the feet of Johann Berg Gudmundsson who turned and curled wide with his left foot from just inside the box.

The hosts grew only slowly as an attacking threat. Charlie Taylor stretched well to hook Joao Pedro's far-post cross away from the foot of Adingra, who would have had a tap-in, before Gross headed up and onto the roof of the goal from James Milner's inviting delivery.

Minutes later, Gross spurned the clearest chance of the opening half-hour when, after being set up on the right by good play between Pedro and Adingra, he shot low to the near post instead of aiming across goal, Trafford turning it aside well with a strong left boot.

Team news Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi made six changes from the side that started Wednesday's 2-1 home win over Brentford in the Premier League. Bart Verbruggen, Lewis Dunk, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson all came into the team. They replaced Jason Steele, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte and Kaoru Mitoma, who all dropped to the bench. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany made three changes to the team that began Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Wolves. Wilson Odobert replaced the injured Luca Koleosho, while Jordan Beyer and Johann Gudmundsson started instead of Hjalmar Ekdal and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

By now De Zerbi's side were comfortably on top. Trafford made another save this time down to his right from Milner's driven effort, before Jan Paul van Hecke wasted a golden opportunity, thumping a free header wide following a superbly flighted cross from Adingra.

Burnley were stretched, struggling to contain Brighton's speed of passing and movement in between their lines, and Mahmoud Dahoud almost made them pay in spectacular fashion, his thunderous effort whistling inches over from 20 yards.

The goal then came completely against the run of play and owed everything to the brilliance of Odobert.

There seemed to be little on when the 19-year-old collected the ball on the left just outside the box in the final minute of the half. Three Brighton players stood off him, providing Odobert all the encouragement he needed, and with a stunning right-footed drive that nicked off Milner and looped over Verbruggen he gave the visitors the lead.

Image: Wilson Odobert gave Burnley the lead on the south coast just before half-time

Brighton had won only twice in the league since September and that patchy form looked like persisting. De Zerbi sent on Mitoma and Billy Gilmour at the break to try and tip the game in his side's favour.

Instead it was Burnley who almost extended their lead and it was Odobert again the threat, drawing a brave low stop from Verbruggen, with Jay Rodriguez foiled by the goalkeeper from the follow-up.

By the hour mark, Kompany's side had dropped considerably deeper than during the first half, and Brighton were dominating again.

Mitoma swept a bending shot over the bar with his instep, Evan Ferguson put a free header wide from Van Hecke's cross, and the Amex grew increasingly anxious as the prospect of a second defeat in three league games loomed.

The chances came more freely. Gross found Adingra in an acre of space at the far post, Trafford excelling yet again, racing from goal to deny him with a sprawling block.

Then finally came the equaliser Brighton had deserved, and it was the excellent Gross that made it. Aaron Ramsey tried to stand up the Germany international on the edge of the box, but checking back onto his right foot he crossed for Adingra who made amends for his earlier miss with a header into the corner.

Image: Simon Adingra brought Brighton level in the 77th minute

Substitute Hinshelwood's header was brilliantly pushed behind by Trafford in stoppage time.

Burnley's goalkeeper had been outstanding, and he saved his very best until last, fingertipping over from Mitoma's right-foot bullet in the dying seconds.

How the match played out

FPL stats: Brighton 1-1 Burnley Goals Adingra | Odobert Assists Gross | Rodriguez Bonus points Adingra (3) | Trafford, Gross (2)

Opta stats: Brighton continue unbeaten home run

Brighton are now on their longest unbeaten home run under Roberto De Zerbi (seven games), although four of those matches have ended in draws (W3).

Burnley have dropped 16 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season - the joint-most of any side, along with Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton are the first team to score and conceded in 20 consecutive top-flight matches since Newcastle United between December 1957 and August 1958 (21).

Brighton have now conceded at least once in each of their last 20 Premier League games, equalling their longest-ever run without a clean sheet in league competition (20 games between 1947 and 1948).

Burnley

Everton Saturday 16th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Brighton must beat Marseille at home on Thursday to finish top of Group B in the Europa League; kick-off 8pm. Robert De Zerbi's side then return to Premier League action next Sunday when they travel to Arsenal; kick-off 2pm.

Burnley host relegation rivals Everton next Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm. Vincent Kompany's team then make the trip to Fulham on December 23; kick-off 3pm.