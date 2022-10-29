Brighton 4-1 Chelsea: Graham Potter loses first game as Blues manager in nightmare return to the Amex

Chelsea lost their first game under Graham Potter as the manager endured a nightmare return to Brighton, losing 4-1 at the Amex Stadium.

It was a first half worthy of Halloween weekend as a litany of errors saw the Blues deservedly 3-0 down at the break - and the jubilant Brighton fans chanting 'You're getting sacked in the morning' at Potter.

Brighton pressed Chelsea from the off and went ahead inside five minutes. Thiago Silva's poor pass - not the first he had made in the game either - ricocheted off Leandro Trossard from close range. It landed into Premier League debutant Kaoru Mitoma, who drove into the area and skipping over the Chelsea shirts before finding Trossard.

The Brighton forward then lifted the ball over the oncoming Kepa Arrizabalaga for his fifth goal under Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton's second came nine minutes later as Chelsea continued to be architects of their own downfall. In a flurry of corners, Solly March delivered a fine effort which a rooted Ruben Loftus-Cheek turned into his own net.

It was another own goal for Brighton's third too. Moises Caicedo expertly found Pervis Estupinan down the left of the area, with the latter's cross into the six-yard box turned home by Trevoh Chalobah's outstretched foot (42), leaving Potter dismayed in the away dugout.

Chelsea had the exact response needed early in the second half as they nabbed a goal back when a wonderful, sweeping cross from Conor Gallagher was nodded home by Kai Havertz (48).

Despite Chelsea dominating the second half, it was Brighton who added a late fourth as Pascal Gross brought up 50 goal involvements for the club. Julio Enciso had forced two saves from second-half substitute Edouard Mendy, but Gross was there to send the ball home (90+2) and round off a fine afternoon for the Seagulls.

The result marked the first time Brighton have beaten Chelsea in league football, as well as De Zerbi's first win as Seagulls manager. It sends Brighton into seventh with 18 points.

The Chants of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' continued to be aimed at Potter and he was booed both before and after the game by the home fans. However, Chelsea stay in fifth ahead of the remaining games this weekend.

How Brighton beat Chelsea for the first time

The tone of the game was set inside three minutes. A poor pass out from Silva saw Caciedo nod the ball into the path of Trossard at the top of the area. Kepa Arrizabalaga was well off his line as the Brighton forward swept the ball towards an open net, but Silva scrambled back to clear it away.

It was Silva's error again that led to the Brighton opener, before a quick second thanks to Loftus-Cheek's own-goal. Chelsea were already 2-0 down inside 14 minutes and needing a response, finally began to work Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

Team news Brighton made two changes from their defeat at Man City. Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck did not make the matchday squad, with Pervis Estupinan back in the XI alongside midfielder Kaoru Mitoma.

Chelsea made four changes from their 1-1 draw with Man Utd. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made way for Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

The XI on Saturday was closer aligned with the XI from Chelsea’s midweek win against Salzburg in the Champions League – Jorginho and Aubameyang drop out from that game too, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount back into the side.

Gallagher forced a save from the goalkeeper, with Christian Pulisic firing the rebound just wide. Gallagher again went close soon after, nodding a superb cross from Raheem Sterling goalwards, but Sanchez pushed it away once again.

But it was Brighton who continued to look the brightest and went close again on the half hour. After some lovely play between Trossard and March in a packed area, Caciedo skimmed the post and the side of the net with his own effort. However, just a minute before half-time, Chalobah poked the ball past his own goalkeeper to add a Brighton third.

Chelsea were improved after the break, and pulled a goal back early on. Brighton continued to live dangerously, with Sanchez needed to keep out Mount's attempted cross through the area.

Both sides continued to see chances with the intensity and pace of the game remaining high. A poor pass from Mendy went straight to the feet of Mitoma, who picked out Trossard again. He tried to chip the goalkeeper, but Mendy was up high to stop it. At the other end, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tried his luck from range, but Sanchez pushed it away.

Brighton wrapped up the points in the second minute of added time thanks to Gross' finish, capping off Potter's miserable return to the south coast.

Man of the match - Leandro Trossard

A player who is in-form and full of confidence, Trossard added another goal to his tally on Saturday. He had the most shots in the game (6), with four on target and the joint-highest number of touches in the opposition area (10 - level with Havertz).

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (7), Webster (7), Estupinan (8), Dunk (7), March (8), Mac Allister (6), Caicedo (7), Trossard (8), Mitoma (8), Gross (7), Lallana (6).



Subs used: Enciso (7), Lamptey (6), Sarmiento (n/a).



Chelsea: Kepa (6), Chalobah (6), Silva (5), Cucurella (6), Sterling (6), Loftus-Cheek (6), Kovacic (6), Gallagher (6), Mount (6), Pulisic (6), Havertz (6).



Subs used: Mendy (6), Aubameyang (6), Chilwell (6), Broja (n/a), Ziyech (n/a).



Potter: We must learn painful lessons

Chelsea manager Graham Potter:

"Brighton played well. The atmosphere was really intense and we didn't necessarily match that level of intensity from the start. There were errors from us and once you're down in the scoreline, the atmosphere was very strong and it was difficult.

"In the second half, we had some opportunities to attack, the goalkeeper made some good saves. In the end, it was probably a little bit too open.

"It was a difficult first half for us, but we responded well. At 3-1, the game was maybe in the balance a little bit, we were pushing and throwing on players, but in the end Brighton deserved the victory and we have to say congratulations to them.

"When the scoreline goes against you, it feels worse than it is, but clearly Brighton were good at what they did. We need to take that as a lesson, even though it's a painful one for us.

"The boys have had an unbelievable schedule, it's been a tough battle, a lot of away matches and they've given everything. They did again today, we just have to congratulate Brighton because their intensity was there, the atmosphere was strong and we suffered a little bit at the start.

"When the scoreline is against you, it's very difficult. They're an honest bunch, responsible, and we win and lose together. We all have to take stock and go forward.

"It feels nice [to be back at Brighton] until the game starts, of course. It was three years that I had there, I'm proud of what I achieved and I left the club in a good place. I was excited for the game."

De Zerbi: The first 25 minutes were fantastic

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi:

"I'm very happy for the players, for the club, for the people who work in our team and for these great fans because they were the best player on the pitch and they have been behind us a lot.

"The first 20 to 25 minutes, we were fantastic in terms our activity without the ball, with the ball we played my way and their way. We have our style and the first 25 minutes were really fantastic.

"I don't want to celebrate anything because next Saturday there is another game.

"I'm sorry for the Chelsea goal because at the beginning of the second half, we suffered a stupid goal. I made a mistake because they changed the tactical position and we weren't ready to change something for us. But I'm happy because against Chelsea, it is an amazing result."

England World Cup watch

Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all started for Chelsea. Of course, Loftus-Cheek will have the spotlight on him after his own goal.

There were a few decent crosses from Sterling and Mount tested Sanchez in the second half, but neither had a large effect on the game. Gallagher picked up an assist for the afternoon, with his lofted cross nodded home by Havertz.

Gallagher and Sterling were both substituted, while Mount and Loftus-Cheek played the whole 90 minutes. Ben Chilwell came on in the 64th minute and largely acquitted himself well.

Opta stats - Chelsea's double own goals

Brighton secured their first league victory over Chelsea at the 15th attempt of trying (D4 L10). Indeed, this was the first time the Seagulls have scored more than one goal in a league match against the Blues.

Chelsea conceded double the number of goals today (4) as they did in their first five league matches under the Englishman (2).

Chelsea scored two own goals in a single Premier League game for the first time, becoming the first side to put through their own net twice in the opening 45 minutes since Everton against Southampton in April 2014.

FPL stats - Brighton 4-1 Chelsea

FPL stats - Brighton 4-1 Chelsea Goals Trossard, Loftus-Cheek (OG), Chalobah (OG), Havertz, Gross Assists Mitoma, Estupinan, Gallagher, Enciso Bonus points Havertz (3pts), Estupinan (2pts), Sanchez (1pt)

Chelsea complete their Champions League group stage campaign at home to Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, before facing three teams in the top four before the World Cup break.

The Blues host Arsenal on November 6 before going to Manchester City for the third round of the Carabao Cup three days later, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 8pm. Graham Potter's side then travel to Newcastle for Saturday Night Football on November 12, kick-off at 5.30pm.

Brighton go to Wolves next Saturday, before travelling to Arsenal for the third round of the Carabao Cup four days later. The Seagulls' last match before the World Cup is against Aston Villa on November 13.