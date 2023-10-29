Brighton 1-1 Fulham: Joao Palhinha stunner cancels out Evan Ferguson opener as points shared at Amex

Joao Palhinha hit a stunning second-half equaliser to earn a point for Fulham in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Fulham then survived a late onslaught to maintain their unbeaten record against the Seagulls from all seven of their Premier League meetings.

Roberto De Zerbi made six changes from Brighton's Thursday night victory over Ajax and his refreshed side dominated possession in the first-half as Evan Ferguson expertly slotted home in the 26th minute.

However Fulham began to wear the hosts down and became bolder with their approach in the second period before Palhinha crashed a wonderful effort from the edge of the box high into the net.

Player ratings: Brighton: Steele (7), Julio (7), Webster (7), Dunk (7), Dahoud (7), Gross (7), Lallana (6), Baleba (6), Mitoma (7), Adingra (6), Ferguson (7).



Subs: Fati (6), Gilmour (6), Buonanotte (6), Veltman (6), Pedro (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (7), Bassey (7), Reed (6), Jimenez (6), Ream (7), Decordova-Reid (6), Willian (6), Castagne (7), Iwobi (7), Palhinha (8), Robinson (6).



Subs: Pereira (6), Muniz (6), Wilson (6), Cairney (n/a), Lukic (n/a)



Player of the Match: Joao Palhinha

How Fulham hit back at Brighton

Brighton dominated possession from the outset and had Bernd Leno to thank for flying to his left to push away Carlos Baleba's shot from the edge of the box and then deny Simon Adingra from close range.

Baleba, Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma all shot off target within four minutes of each other as the Brighton onslaught continued. Fulham kept giving possession back to the hosts and Joao Palhinha showed his frustration, catching Pascal Gross in the face with a stray arm that went unpunished.

Image: Evan Ferguson celebrates his goal with team-mate Igor

Brighton, though, finally went ahead when Igor Julio intercepted Harrison Reed's forward pass and the centre-back found gross, who moved it on to Ferguson and he coolly guided a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Team news: Roberto De Zerbi made six changes from Brighton's 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday. Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Carlos Baleba and Evan Ferguson came into the starting XI.

Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, James Milner, Billy Gilmour, Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro all dropped to the bench.

Andreas Pereira was benched as Fulham also changed Carlos Vinicius and Sasa Lukic from their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last time out.

Alex Iwobi, Raul Jimenez and Harrison Reed came into the starting XI.

Fulham did improve in the final stages of the first-half although it took Lewis Dunk hitting the crossbar from a free-kick shortly after the break and then the introductions of Andreas Pereira, Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson to really spark them into life.

Image: Joao Palhinha equalises for Fulham at Brighton

Brighton were being overrun in midfield as Fulham pushed higher up the pitch to stop them playing out from the back and it was Alex Iwobi who won the ball deep in the home side's half before finding Wilson, who teed up Palhinha to slam a perfect strike into the top right corner.

Muniz then saw his clever close-range flick saved by Jason Steele with Brighton wobbling. However, the hosts recovered for the final 10 minutes, seeing substitute Ansu Fati denied by Leno and had a certain goal prevented by Antonee Robinson from Adam Webster's header.

De Zerbi: The performance was great

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi:

"I'm really frustrated and disappointed with the result. We played a great game especially three days after the Ajax game. We played a fantastic first half and we could score more.

"In the second half we played well. We conceded in only one moment when we lost distances, lost balance and then there was only one team on the pitch.

"Last season we lost three points against Fulham and this season we lost another two points. We can focus on the performance and it was great.

"(Evan) Ferguson is not in the best moment but he is a different striker for us. He can play better but he is not in the best moment. He played a good game."

Silva: We were completely different in the second half

Fulham manager Marco Silva:

"The second half was completely different to the first. We were not at the level we should be, we didn't reach the standards that we have to to compete at this level. We were too erratic on the ball, not sharp enough to play in the way we like against a team that we knew would press us high.

"We took always the most difficult decision on the ball and we were not aggressive enough, probably too much respect to Brighton. They won most of the challenges. Our pressure was not at the level and the way we planned for the match.

"Second half, we were much more on the front foot and we pressed them much higher. On the ball, we had more belief and confidence to play. You make them more uncomfortable on the ball because we were much more aggressive.

"The three [substitutes] made a huge impact on the game as well."

Goals Ferguson | Palhinha Assists Gross | Wilson Bonus points Palhinha (3), Ferguson (2), Gross (1)

Opta Stats: Ferguson joins Rooney record

Brighton have faced Fulham more often without ever winning in the Premier League than they have any other opponent (7). Meanwhile, Fulham have only faced Norwich more often without ever losing in the competition (8).

Brighton have both scored and conceded in each of their last 14 Premier League games; only Everton (a run of 16 ending in January 2013) and Aston Villa (a run of 15 ending in March 2008) have had longer such runs in the competition's history.

There have been 23 goals scored by teenagers in the Premier League in 2023, with Brighton accounting for 15 of them (65 per cent).

Brighton's Evan Ferguson became the first teenager to score 10+ Premier League goals in a single calendar year since Wayne Rooney in 2005 (11).

Brighton are back in action next Saturday with a trip to Everton, kick-off 3pm. They then travel to Ajax on Thursday November 9 in the Europa League, kick-off 5.45pm.

Meanwhile, Fulham face a trip to Ipswich in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm. They then host Man Utd on Saturday November 4, kick-off 12.30pm.