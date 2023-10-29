Brighton 1-1 Fulham: Joao Palhinha stunner cancels out Evan Ferguson opener as points shared at Amex

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham. Premier League.
Amex StadiumAttendance31,550.
Report and free match highlights as Evan Ferguson opens the scoring with classy finish in the first-half; Fulham equalise in second period through rocket from Joao Palhinha; Fulham unbeaten in seven Premier League meetings against Brighton, who are winless in their last four league games
Sunday 29 October 2023 17:42, UK
Joao Palhinha hit a stunning second-half equaliser to earn a point for Fulham in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.
Fulham then survived a late onslaught to maintain their unbeaten record against the Seagulls from all seven of their Premier League meetings.
Roberto De Zerbi made six changes from Brighton's Thursday night victory over Ajax and his refreshed side dominated possession in the first-half as Evan Ferguson expertly slotted home in the 26th minute.
However Fulham began to wear the hosts down and became bolder with their approach in the second period before Palhinha crashed a wonderful effort from the edge of the box high into the net.
Brighton: Steele (7), Julio (7), Webster (7), Dunk (7), Dahoud (7), Gross (7), Lallana (6), Baleba (6), Mitoma (7), Adingra (6), Ferguson (7).
Subs: Fati (6), Gilmour (6), Buonanotte (6), Veltman (6), Pedro (n/a).
Fulham: Leno (7), Bassey (7), Reed (6), Jimenez (6), Ream (7), Decordova-Reid (6), Willian (6), Castagne (7), Iwobi (7), Palhinha (8), Robinson (6).
Subs: Pereira (6), Muniz (6), Wilson (6), Cairney (n/a), Lukic (n/a)
Player of the Match: Joao Palhinha
Brighton dominated possession from the outset and had Bernd Leno to thank for flying to his left to push away Carlos Baleba's shot from the edge of the box and then deny Simon Adingra from close range.
Baleba, Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma all shot off target within four minutes of each other as the Brighton onslaught continued. Fulham kept giving possession back to the hosts and Joao Palhinha showed his frustration, catching Pascal Gross in the face with a stray arm that went unpunished.
Brighton, though, finally went ahead when Igor Julio intercepted Harrison Reed's forward pass and the centre-back found gross, who moved it on to Ferguson and he coolly guided a low shot into the bottom left corner.
Fulham did improve in the final stages of the first-half although it took Lewis Dunk hitting the crossbar from a free-kick shortly after the break and then the introductions of Andreas Pereira, Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson to really spark them into life.
Brighton were being overrun in midfield as Fulham pushed higher up the pitch to stop them playing out from the back and it was Alex Iwobi who won the ball deep in the home side's half before finding Wilson, who teed up Palhinha to slam a perfect strike into the top right corner.
Muniz then saw his clever close-range flick saved by Jason Steele with Brighton wobbling. However, the hosts recovered for the final 10 minutes, seeing substitute Ansu Fati denied by Leno and had a certain goal prevented by Antonee Robinson from Adam Webster's header.
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi:
"I'm really frustrated and disappointed with the result. We played a great game especially three days after the Ajax game. We played a fantastic first half and we could score more.
"In the second half we played well. We conceded in only one moment when we lost distances, lost balance and then there was only one team on the pitch.
"Last season we lost three points against Fulham and this season we lost another two points. We can focus on the performance and it was great.
"(Evan) Ferguson is not in the best moment but he is a different striker for us. He can play better but he is not in the best moment. He played a good game."
Fulham manager Marco Silva:
"The second half was completely different to the first. We were not at the level we should be, we didn't reach the standards that we have to to compete at this level. We were too erratic on the ball, not sharp enough to play in the way we like against a team that we knew would press us high.
"We took always the most difficult decision on the ball and we were not aggressive enough, probably too much respect to Brighton. They won most of the challenges. Our pressure was not at the level and the way we planned for the match.
"Second half, we were much more on the front foot and we pressed them much higher. On the ball, we had more belief and confidence to play. You make them more uncomfortable on the ball because we were much more aggressive.
"The three [substitutes] made a huge impact on the game as well."
|Goals
|Ferguson | Palhinha
|Assists
|Gross | Wilson
|Bonus points
|Palhinha (3), Ferguson (2), Gross (1)
Brighton are back in action next Saturday with a trip to Everton, kick-off 3pm. They then travel to Ajax on Thursday November 9 in the Europa League, kick-off 5.45pm.
Meanwhile, Fulham face a trip to Ipswich in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm. They then host Man Utd on Saturday November 4, kick-off 12.30pm.