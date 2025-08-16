Brighton 1-1 Fulham: Rodrigo Muniz rescues point for Marco Silva's side after Matt O'Riley's penalty

Rodrigo Muniz was the hero for Fulham in the final minute of stoppage time to rescue a dramatic point via a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The Brazilian striker - who has been strongly linked with a move away from the club amid an approach from Atalanta - finished low into the far corner to deny Brighton an opening-day win.

The Seagulls were on course for victory thanks to Matt O'Riley's penalty after Georginio Rutter was fouled by Sander Berge.

But Brighton were guilty of missing a number of clear-cut chances from the likes of Yankubah Minteh, Diego Gomez and Brajan Gruda before Fulham equalised - with Muniz tucking home after a corner was flicked onto his path.

Image: Muniz scores an injury-time equaliser for Fulham

It was looking like a frustrating opening defeat for Marco Silva to match a fruitless transfer window - with no summer signings.

There was the minor boost of an impressive outing for 18-year-old midfielder Josh King, who started despite Emile Smith Rowe and Andreas Pereira being available for selection.

King could have won Fulham a penalty when he went down under Bart Verbruggen's challenge but the referee and Sam Barrott waved it away. It was not the only major refereeing decision of the first half as Yankubah Minteh was denied an early opener after Carlos Baleba had taken the ball out of play in the build-up.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (6); Wieffer (6), Dunk (6), Van Hecke (7), De Cuyper (6); Baleba (7), Ayari (5), O’Riley (7); Minteh (6), Rutter (6), Mitoma (6)



Subs: Welbeck (6), Gruda (5), Gomez (6), Kadioglu (6), Milner (n/a)



Fulham: Leno (6); Tete (7), Andersen (6), Cuenca (6), Bassey (7); Berge (6), Lukic (6), King (7); Wilson (6), Jimenez (5), Iwobi (6)



Subs: Adama (6), Muniz (7), Cairney (6), Smith Rowe (6), Castagne (n/a)



Player of the Match: Josh King (Fulham)

After O'Riley's opener, Brighton had so many chances to double the lead with Minteh blazing over, Bernd Leno almost fumbling a Diego Gomez piledriver into his net while Brajan Gruda missed a one-one-on moments before Muniz's leveller.

For Brighton, attacking improvement is needed. For Fulham, attacking numbers.

More to follow...

