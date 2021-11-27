Brighton 0-0 Leeds: Seagulls rue missed chances in goalless draw

Brighton were once again left to rue a string of missed chances during a 0-0 draw with Leeds, extending their winless run to eight Premier League games.

Neal Maupay was back in the Brighton starting XI for the first time in three Premier League outings and, despite having a point to prove, spurned an early chance as Tariq Lamptey terrorised Junior Firpo down the right wing in the first half.

Leandro Trossard and Jakub Moder were also guilty of missing gilt-edged chances - both hitting the woodwork - with Solly March also going close after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Of Brighton's 20 shots, 14 were off target - the joint-highest tally of the season, along with Arsenal in their defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend of the season.

Stuart Dallas registered Leeds' first shot on target in the 55th minute, while Tyler Roberts twice tested Robert Sanchez late on, but he was unable to secure the visitors' third league victory of the season, as they remain 17th, three points ahead of Burnley in the relegation zone.

However, if Sean Dyche's side win against Tottenham on Sunday, Leeds could finish the weekend in the bottom three.

Brighton's winless run is now only beaten by Newcastle's 13-match streak, having drawn six of their last eight games. They move up a place into eighth with 18 points, although it was another frustratingly familiar story for the misfiring Seagulls.

How Brighton struggled to break down Leeds

Image: Brighton struggled to break down Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday

Brighton began well at a bitterly cold Amex Stadium, and had two wonderful chances inside ten minutes. The first saw Lamptey's cross sent over the crossbar by Moder. Maupay also fired an effort into the stands after some more sensational play from Lamptey on the right.

The Seagulls then hit the post twice in fairly quick succession. In the 20th minute, Illan Meslier glanced Trossard's shot onto the post with his fingertips. Shortly after, Moder almost punished Leeds for a poor Liam Cooper back pass as he drove down the left of the area, but his attempted shot smacked the side of the woodwork.

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (7), Webster (7), Veltman (6), Dunk (6), Lamptey (8), Gross (6), Bissouma (6), Moder (7), Cucurella (7), Trossard (7), Maupay (7).



Subs used: Locadia (5), March (7), Sarmiento (n/a).



Leeds: Meslier (7), Llorente (7), Cooper (6), Firpo (4), Forshaw (6), Phillips (6), Dallas (7), James (5), Raphinha (6), Harrison (6), Rodrigo (5).



Subs used: Shackleton (6), Struijk (6), Roberts (7).



Man of the match: Tariq Lamptey.

Lamptey and Maupay again linked up just before half-time as Brighton continued to see chances pass them by. Lamptey was released down the right with not a Leeds defender in sight, squaring the ball for a waiting Maupay. However, he could not quite get his touch right as the ball flashed wide. Brighton's 12 shots was the most they have had in the first half of any Premier League game this season.

Team news Brighton made three changes. Jason Steele, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana dropped to the bench, with Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman and Neal Maupay back in the XI.

Leeds also made three change. Pascal Struijk, Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich are named among the substitutes, while Raphinha and Rodrigo were back in the starting XI, along with Junior Firpo.

Leeds ended the first half without a shot on target and while Brighton continued to dominate after the break, the visitors had their first shot on target in the 55th minute. Stuart Dallas let fly from outside the area, forcing a high, one-handed save from Robert Sanchez.

But Brighton still saw the better chances fall their way. Trossard flashed wide from range, while Moder could not capitalise on a sloppy pass from half-time substitute Jamie Shackleton. The Poland international then sent another effort over with his first touch as the Seagulls continued to be frustrated.

Image: Leandro Trossard takes a shot at goal only to see his effort strike the post

Leeds almost completed the ultimate smash-and-grab as the game ticked into the final ten minutes. Roberts twice tested Sanchez, his first effort forcing a fine save from the goalkeeper's outstretched leg. The Leeds man then thought he had smuggled the ball home into the bottom corner, but Sanchez was there to claw it off the line.

March had one more roll of the dice for Brighton late in the day, but saw his effort crash off the bottom of the post and avoid rebounding home off the back of Meslier's head.

Man of the match - Tariq Lamptey

⭐️ Man of the Match, @OfficialBHAFC’s Tariq Lamptey

48 touches

Won 8/13 duels

4 fouls won

3 successful dribbles

Completed 23/28 passes

Career high 5 chances created (all in 1st half) - most by a Brighton player in a PL game this season pic.twitter.com/AXPlx3pJu8 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 27, 2021

It was a surprise to some to see Lamptey deployed as a winger rather than wing-back, but Leeds were clearly unprepared as the 21-year-old consistently beat any opposition player that came up again him.

He created five chances for Brighton in the first half - the most he's ever created in a Premier League game - and despite being quieter after the break, did more than enough to warrant the man of the match award.

Opta stats

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have had 20 0-0 draws in the competition, at least six more than any other side.

Brighton have seen a higher share of their Premier League games finish 0-0 (12%) than any other side in the history of the competition (20/165).

There was an expected goals value of 2.7 in this game, the highest in a goalless draw in the Premier League this season.

Only Watford (161) have committed more fouls in the Premier League than Leeds this season (154), with the Whites conceding 14 against Brighton today.

Brighton go to West Ham on Wednesday at 7.30pm in the Premier League, while Leeds host Crystal Palace on Tuesday at 8.15pm.