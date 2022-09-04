Brighton 5-2 Leicester: Seagulls turn up the heat on Brendan Rodgers

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leicester City. Premier League.
Amex StadiumAttendance31,185.
Free highlights and match report as Leicester slip to their fifth straight Premier League defeat; Brighton remain in the Champions League places having taken 13 points from their first six games; Alexis Mac Allister scored twice in rout
Sunday 4 September 2022 16:25, UK
Brighton turned up the heat on Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers with a 5-2 win in a pulsating game that keeps the Foxes bottom of the Premier League.
The Foxes have now lost their last five Premier League games - it is their worst losing run since February 2017 which triggered the departure of then manager Claudio Ranieri. Rodgers was roundly booed as he went to clap the away fans at full-time where there was a banner with the words 'Rodgers out' written on it.
Leicester took just 52 seconds to open the scoring through Kelechi Iheanacho but their defensive issues came to the fore yet again as a Luke Thomas own-goal and Moses Caicedo goal turned the game around.
The fourth goal in a bonkers first 33 minutes came from Patson Daka as Leicester levelled it up but Brighton took over in the second half.
Alexis Mac Allister thought he had restored Brighton's lead with a stunning strike but VAR, after a four-minute delay, ruled out the strike as Enock Mwepu was offside from the first ball into the box.
That setback did not deter Graham Potter's inventive and silky side as Leandro Trossard coolly slid them in front before Mac Allister did get his goal from the penalty spot after a silly challenge from Wilfred Ndidi. The Argentine then wrapped up the points with an absolutely stunning free-kick in injury-time.
Impressive Brighton remain in the Champions League places after taking 13 points from their first six games.
Brighton: Sanchez (7), Veltman (7), Dunk (6), Webster (6), March (6), Mwepu (7), Mac Allister (9), Caicedo (8), Trossard (7), Gross (8), Welbeck (7)
Subs: Undav (7), Estupinan (7), Gilmour (N/A), Lamptey (N/A)
Leicester: Ward (4), Justin (5), Evans (5), Ndidi (4), Thomas (5), Tielemans (6), Soumare (5), Maddison (6), Daka (7), Barnes (7), Iheanacho (8)
Subs: Vardy (6), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Amartey (6), Castagne (6)
Man of the match: Alexis Mac Allister
It had all started rather well for Leicester and their under-pressure boss when Iheanacho, via a quick move down the left, scored the second-fastest goal of the Premier League season with just 52 seconds on the clock.
However, Brighton did not panic and a deep cross was headed back towards goal by Solly March and it found a way in through a deflection off the unfortunate Thomas. It was one-way traffic as then Caicedo spotted the space in the exposed Leicester defence and slid home past a helpless Danny Ward.
It looked like a case of 'how many' for the hosts but a Youri Tielemans ball caused confusion for Lewis Dunk and Daka kept his composure to draw his team level at 2-2. It was a pulsating opening 33 minutes.
Rodgers switched to a back five after the break with the influential Harvey Barnes departing, yet things got worse for the ragged visitors. Mac Allister thought he had netted a stunning effort from the edge of the box but VAR spotted an offside in the build-up that cut short the celebrations after a four-minute wait to get to that decision.
Brighton kept on pushing Leicester back and Trossard got the goal they deserved when scampering in behind down the left and finishing into the far corner. The Belgian then showed tremendous ability to tempt the hapless Ndidi into a poor challenge inside the area and Mac Allister swept home from the spot.
There was more to come for the midfielder as with the last kick of the game he curled home a sumptuous 25-yard free-kick straight into the top corner. Potter was in disbelief on the bench at the quality - as was Rodgers, but for very different reasons.
