Brighton 2-2 Leicester City: Ruud van Nistelrooy's side end goal drought with spirited draw

Leicester City scored their first Premier League goal for 13 hours as they broke their eight-game losing run with a spirited 2-2 draw at Brighton.

It looked to be another miserable afternoon for the Foxes when Joao Pedro netted the opener from the spot after Conor Coady's handball was spotted by VAR. However, Stephy Mavididi sparked Leicester into action and levelled before the break to end their run of eight Premier League games without a goal.

Brighton, who were booed off by some sections of the home faithful at full-time, did edge back in front from another Pedro penalty - again awarded by VAR - but Caleb Okoli headed Leicester level.

The result only delays the inevitability of relegation for the Foxes as they are 14 points from safety but this was a more spirited performance.

For Brighton this was another lacklustre performance at home against a newly promoted side - they will end the season having not beaten Ipswich, Southampton or Leicester at home.

Image: Joao Pedro (second left) celebrates scoring Brighton's opener

Story of the match in stats...