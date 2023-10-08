Brighton 2-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah's double not enough for visitors as Lewis Dunk earns Seagulls a point

Mohamed Salah scored twice in six minutes at Brighton but Liverpool were unable to claim a win in an error-strewn draw at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton dominated Liverpool on their way to claiming a 3-0 win in this fixture last season and were brilliant again in the opening 40 minutes of this game, taking the lead when Simon Adingra robbed Alexis Mac Allister and drove the ball past the out-of-position Alisson.

But Brighton's high-risk build-up play began to falter in the minutes before half-time, with a loose pass from Lewis Dunk presenting Salah with the chance to level the game.

Bart Verbruggen and Pascal Gross then combined to hand Liverpool a penalty, which Salah dispatched as Liverpool produced another impressive comeback.

But Ryan Gravenberch missed a sitter as the visitors were unable to add to their lead and Brighton stirred in the closing stages, eventually scoring a deserved equaliser as Lewis Dunk pounced on more sloppy defending to turn home Solly March's free-kick.

Player ratings Brighton: Verbruggen (5), Veltman (6), Dunk (6), Igor (6), March (7), Gross (6), Baleba (7), Adingra (8), Pedro (6), Mitoma (7), Ferguson (6).



Subs: Welbeck (6), Van Hecke (6), Fati (n/a).



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Matip (6), Van Dijk (5), Robertson (6), Elliott (5), Mac Allister (6), Szoboszlai (7), Salah (8), Nunez (7), Diaz (7).



Subs: Gravenberch (6), Konate (6), Gomez (5).



Player of the match: Mohamed Salah

How Dunk atoned for error to salvage point for Seagulls

Image: Lewis Dunk celebrates after Brighton pulled a goal back

Mac Allister went from being an unknown midfielder to one of the outstanding players in his position during his time at Brighton but his former club showed no mercy on his return to the south coast.

The Argentina international looked uncomfortable from the off at the base of Liverpool’s midfield when trying to deal with Brighton’s lightning-fast attacks and was ultimately at fault for the game’s first goal.

Team news Brighton made six changes, bringing in Verburggen, Igor, Baleba, Adingra, Ferguson and Pedro for Steele, Van Hecke, Lamptey, Dahoud, Fati and Welbeck

Liverpool also made six alterations, with Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Diaz replacing Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch and Jota

Virgil van Dijk perhaps should not have passed the ball Mac Allister’s way given three Brighton players were ready to pounce, but the midfielder failed to recognise the pressure and allowed Adingra to win the ball.

The forward strode forward, realised Alisson had failed to recover his position and slotted the ball beyond the Brazilian’s despairing dive from outside the area.

Liverpool spent the next 10 minutes on the ropes but, as they so often do under Jurgen Klopp, responded in the finest way possible, somehow wrestling control of the game and gaining a half-time lead.

Image: Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mates after his equaliser

The equaliser came with Brighton overrun following Dunk’s errant pass, as Darwin Nunez squared for Salah to fire past Verbruggen.

As against Tottenham last weekend, Liverpool may again feel hard done by given Gross avoided a red card despite making no attempt to win the ball as he hauled down Dominik Szoboszlai after he and Verbruggen played their way into danger inside their own area.

Salah drilled in the penalty and Gravenberch - on as a substitute at half-time - should have doubled Liverpool’s lead in the second period but somehow hit the bar from just yards out with the goal gaping.

Brighton responded by raising their game as the minutes ticked by and when Andy Robertson allowed March’s low free-kick to bypass him at the near post, an unmarked Dunk was on hand to atone for his earlier error and ensure the points were rightfully shared.

Analysis: Title challenge only possible if Liverpool cut out errors

Sky Sports' Joe Shread at the Amex Stadium:

Liverpool have revelled in doing things the hard way this season, conceding the opening goal in seven of their 11 games in all competitions.

Klopp’s side deserve credit for winning five of those seven matches but their powers of recovery can only take them so far.

Liverpool did brilliantly to almost claim a draw at Tottenham last week despite being reduced to 10 players and being the victim of an infamous VAR error, but ultimately left north London without a point.

It looked as though another comeback was on the cards at Brighton thanks to Salah but Liverpool were again unable to hold onto the points, giving away a poor free-kick and compounding the error by failing to defend it effectively.

Liverpool look far better placed to launch a convincing title challenge than last season but Klopp will know more than any manager that finishing above Manchester City will only be possible if his side cut out their unforced errors.

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday October 21 in the Premier League following the international break - kick-off 12.30pm.

Jurgen Klopp's side then host Toulouse on Thursday October 26 as they continue their Europa League campaign - kick-off 8pm.

Brighton head to champions Manchester City in the league on Saturday October 21; kick-off 3pm.

The Seagulls are then back in Europa League action on Thursday October 26 when Ajax visit the Amex Stadium - kick-off 8pm.