Brighton 2-1 Man City: Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley stun champions with late goals as Pep Guardiola loses fourth straight game

Manchester City's blip turned into a crisis as Brighton scored twice in five minutes late on to beat the champions 2-1 - and inflict a fourth straight defeat on City for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

City came into the game on the back of three successive defeats to Bournemouth, Tottenham and Sporting - but their woes looked to be easing as the champions led with 12 minutes to go through Erling Haaland's first-half strike.

But recently-injured duo Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley - the latter on his delayed Premier League debut after an ankle problem stuttered his summer move from Celtic - stepped off the bench to send the Amex Stadium into raptures - not only costing City points in the title race, but taking Fabian Hurzeler's side into the top four, for a few hours at least.

After dominating the early stages and taking the lead when Haaland burst through and poked past Bart Verbruggen at the second attempt, City stepped off the gas following the 30th minute, which allowed Brighton back into the game.

The Seagulls missed six big chances in the second period - amassing to 1.43 of Expected Goals - as Guardiola's side got lucky while on the ropes.

Ederson was forced into a good save from Jack Hinshelwood's header, while he also snuffed a one-on-one chance for Kaoru Mitoma. Georginio Rutter headed over a good chance, while his replacement Pedro dragged wide after being played through over the top.

But Brighton's pressure eventually told as Danny Welbeck trapped a cross from the left, causing a goalmouth scramble. Pedro showed more initiative than the City defenders to slam home from close range.

The Brighton goalscorer then turned provider five minutes later as he laid on the ball for the onrushing O'Riley, who blasted home while one-on-one.

Guardiola could only rock back in his chair as the result moved away from City. The champions had brought on Kevin De Bruyne before Brighton's two goals and the Belgian, clearly not match fit, curled just wide of the post late on.

His fellow substitute Bernardo Silva dragged another effort wide of the far post, while Josko Gvardiol headed wide late on as Brighton held on during nine minutes of stoppage time.

City, meanwhile, dropped more points in the title race and post-match frustration from Guardiola and Haaland said it all...

WHAT A COMEBACK! Brighton's two goals in five minutes

'One of the worst Guardiola performances'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"Four bad results, the second half, that is one of the worst halves of football I have seen from a Pep Guardiola side, they were abject, they did not defend, or win individual battles or pass the ball forward at times.

"First half they were excellent, the problem was they should have been 3-0 up, but second half when Hurzeler made the changes, there was only one team in it.

"And once the game started to run away from you, then you are looking at characters, who is going to make that challenge and win that ball when you need it most? Who is going to make this team calm? There was no one to do it.

"They looked like a bunch of strangers and the goals they conceded summed it up, they were really poor goals from Man City's point of view.

"But full credit to Brighton."

Pep: I won't step back from the challenge

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola:

"Today we played really good in the first half, especially considering the opponent and what we created. We couldn't finish it, but it's never finished in the Premier League.

"We could not keep the consistency of our game, our intensity, press and being aggressive for 90 minutes. In the second half, we could not be more aggressive in these areas. In the end they scored the goals.

"We are not able to continue for a long time in certain moments. But I'm pretty sure when the players come back, we can make some individual qualities of the team and we will be back.

"It [losing four games in a row] always happens once in your lifetime right? We lost two Premier League games, that is the point. We have to change and be better to win. We have to be in the position we are in in the table. Hopefully the players come back.

"Normally some people lose games. Always there's the first time in your life. This is my challenge, our challenge. I want to face it. I won't step back, more than ever I want to do it. We want to analyse the fact how we perform. There are many positives things in the game we lost. When I play bad, I'm the first to say I don't like it."

Hurzeler: Brighton showed we can beat establishment

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler:

"It's always important to have a big squad, one you can make subs where the players will have an impact. I'm happy for Joao and Matt with this impact. They worked hard in the rehab.

"Unfortunately a win against Man City only gives three points. The club should be happy and self-belief and self-trust away from this game that they're able to beat everyone - that they can beat the establishment.

"We have played Liverpool and Man City, there were four halves but we only played two halves. At Liverpool, we weren't good enough or intense enough to compete with the establishment."

Man City's tricky set of league fixtures - could the losing run go on?

Saturday 23 November: Tottenham (H), live on Sky Sports

Sunday 1 December: Liverpool (A), live on Sky Sports

Wednesday 4 December: Nottingham Forest (H)

Saturday 7 December: Crystal Palace (H)

Sunday 15 December: Manchester United (H)

Saturday 21 December: Aston Villa (A)

