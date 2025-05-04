Brighton 1-1 Newcastle: Alexander Isak penalty rescues crucial point for Magpies in Champions League chase

Alexander Isak rescued a crucial point for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw at Brighton to keep the Magpies' Champions League hopes alive.

In a bizarre second half, Newcastle were awarded three penalties by on-field referee Craig Pawson - but only one, which was eventually scored by Isak, was taken.

The first two were correctly ruled out by VAR. The first was a foul from Tariq Lamptey on Anthony Gordon, which occurred outside the box. The second resulted in a booking for Joe Willock for simulation after Jan Paul van Hecke was initially penalised for a foul.

But the third was a clear Yasin Ayari handball from a Newcastle free kick, and was confirmed by VAR. Isak stepped up confidently to power home and secure what could be a vital draw.

It will have softened the blow slightly of yet another goal from Yankuba Minteh against his former side.

The 20-year-old - who Eddie Howe had been reluctant to sell in the summer - scored via a deflection off Dan Burn just before the half an hour to see Brighton ahead. He also scored against Newcastle in a 2-1 win for the Seagulls in the FA Cup in March.

And Brighton could have landed a late blow on their opponents as an unmarked Diego Gomez headed wide from close range. Callum Wilson, too, drew a fine save from Bart Verbruggen in the final moments.

But Newcastle will ultimately be satisfied to come from behind for a draw at a ground they are yet to win at in the Premier League in a game where they were not at their best, especially in the final third.

They have given themselves a three-point cushion in the top four, with fifth-place Chelsea facing Liverpool on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Brighton - also in the hunt for European football next season - remain in 10th.

