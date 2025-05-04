 Skip to content
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

Amex StadiumAttendance31,580.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1

  • Y Minteh (28th minute)

Newcastle United 1

  • A Isak (89th minute pen)

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle: Alexander Isak penalty rescues crucial point for Magpies in Champions League chase

Report and free match highlights as Yankuba Minteh scored another goal against Newcastle as Brighton took the lead; the Magpies had three second half penalties awarded - but two were overturned; Alexander Isak scored the third late on; Newcastle remain in the hunt for the Champions League

Charlotte Marsh

Senior football journalist

Sunday 4 May 2025 16:21, UK

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton’s draw against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak rescued a crucial point for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw at Brighton to keep the Magpies' Champions League hopes alive.

In a bizarre second half, Newcastle were awarded three penalties by on-field referee Craig Pawson - but only one, which was eventually scored by Isak, was taken.

The first two were correctly ruled out by VAR. The first was a foul from Tariq Lamptey on Anthony Gordon, which occurred outside the box. The second resulted in a booking for Joe Willock for simulation after Jan Paul van Hecke was initially penalised for a foul.

Alexander Isak levelled the score from the penalty spot

But the third was a clear Yasin Ayari handball from a Newcastle free kick, and was confirmed by VAR. Isak stepped up confidently to power home and secure what could be a vital draw.

It will have softened the blow slightly of yet another goal from Yankuba Minteh against his former side.

Newcastle thought they had a penalty as Anthony Gordon as fouled, only for VAR to over-rule the initial on-field decision

The 20-year-old - who Eddie Howe had been reluctant to sell in the summer - scored via a deflection off Dan Burn just before the half an hour to see Brighton ahead. He also scored against Newcastle in a 2-1 win for the Seagulls in the FA Cup in March.

Joe Willock was booked for diving after VAR determined there was minimal contact in the foul that was originally given as a penalty

And Brighton could have landed a late blow on their opponents as an unmarked Diego Gomez headed wide from close range. Callum Wilson, too, drew a fine save from Bart Verbruggen in the final moments.

But Newcastle will ultimately be satisfied to come from behind for a draw at a ground they are yet to win at in the Premier League in a game where they were not at their best, especially in the final third.

Yankuba Minteh put Brighton ahead in the first half

They have given themselves a three-point cushion in the top four, with fifth-place Chelsea facing Liverpool on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Brighton - also in the hunt for European football next season - remain in 10th.

Story of the match in stats

What's coming up in the Premier League?

