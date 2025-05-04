Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United. Premier League.
Amex StadiumAttendance31,580.
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle: Alexander Isak penalty rescues crucial point for Magpies in Champions League chase
Report and free match highlights as Yankuba Minteh scored another goal against Newcastle as Brighton took the lead; the Magpies had three second half penalties awarded - but two were overturned; Alexander Isak scored the third late on; Newcastle remain in the hunt for the Champions League
Sunday 4 May 2025 16:21, UK
Alexander Isak rescued a crucial point for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw at Brighton to keep the Magpies' Champions League hopes alive.
In a bizarre second half, Newcastle were awarded three penalties by on-field referee Craig Pawson - but only one, which was eventually scored by Isak, was taken.
The first two were correctly ruled out by VAR. The first was a foul from Tariq Lamptey on Anthony Gordon, which occurred outside the box. The second resulted in a booking for Joe Willock for simulation after Jan Paul van Hecke was initially penalised for a foul.
But the third was a clear Yasin Ayari handball from a Newcastle free kick, and was confirmed by VAR. Isak stepped up confidently to power home and secure what could be a vital draw.
It will have softened the blow slightly of yet another goal from Yankuba Minteh against his former side.
The 20-year-old - who Eddie Howe had been reluctant to sell in the summer - scored via a deflection off Dan Burn just before the half an hour to see Brighton ahead. He also scored against Newcastle in a 2-1 win for the Seagulls in the FA Cup in March.
And Brighton could have landed a late blow on their opponents as an unmarked Diego Gomez headed wide from close range. Callum Wilson, too, drew a fine save from Bart Verbruggen in the final moments.
But Newcastle will ultimately be satisfied to come from behind for a draw at a ground they are yet to win at in the Premier League in a game where they were not at their best, especially in the final third.
They have given themselves a three-point cushion in the top four, with fifth-place Chelsea facing Liverpool on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Brighton - also in the hunt for European football next season - remain in 10th.