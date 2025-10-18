Brighton 2-1 Newcastle: Danny Welbeck's double inspires Seagulls to victory as Nick Woltemade's flicked finish in vain

Danny Welbeck's first goals at the Amex Stadium since February secured Brighton a 2-1 Premier League victory against Newcastle.

Welbeck's smart finish just before the break had put Brighton in control and Fabian Hurzeler's side looked on course to continue their good home record against Newcastle.

Nick Woltemade's flicked finish, described as "cheeky" by Sue Smith on Soccer Saturday, looked to have rescued a point for the visitors, but Welbeck had other ideas.

The 34-year-old, whose incredible resurgence is showing no signs of slowing down, fired home for his second double in three games as Brighton moved up into ninth in the table.

More to follow.

Image: Danny Welbeck restores Brighton's lead against Newcastle

'We want to build a fortress at the Amex'

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck:

"It's a big win. At home, we've not quite had the results we wanted to get this season. We wanted to be better and we knew we could be better today.

"It was an incredible pass from Georgi. We have an incredible connection. We're looking to build on that, keep on progressing and getting better.

"It's always difficult to win a Premier League game. We've had many times where we've gone ahead and maybe not got the points. We have the mentality to go again and get the points.

"It's nice to get another goal and put us in a winning position. We want to build a fortress and we're on our way to doing that."

Story of the match in stats...