Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United: Adam Webster's own goal after Mahmoud Dahoud's red card earns Blades point

Brighton's wait for a Premier League win extended to six matches after Mahmoud Dahoud's red card and Adam Webster's own goal helped Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw.

The Seagulls may have cruised to victory at Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday but they haven't claimed three points in the league since September 24, with the challenges of competing at home and abroad beginning to take their toll.

Roberto De Zerbi made six changes for the visit of Sheffield United amid a host of injuries and saw his side dominate the opening stages, with Simon Adingra's excellent early goal setting them on their way.

But Brighton's intensity dropped towards the end of the half and they were unable to regain their momentum, with Mahmoud Dahoud's red card for a stamp on Ben Osborn fuelling belief that the Blades could earn the points that would move them off the bottom of the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom's side did just that when Jayden Bogle's low cross was turned into the back of his own net by Adam Webster, earning them their first away point of the season.

How Blades hit back to claim vital point

Image: Sheffield United celebrate Adam Webster's own goal, set up by Jayden Bogle

After choosing to rest Kaoru Mitoma and losing Lewis Dunk to injury before the game, De Zerbi would have been thrilled with the start Brighton made against a lacklustre Sheffield United.

Adingra had the hosts in front after just five minutes when he danced through the Blades’ defence before receiving Facundo Buonanotte’s flicked pass and directing the ball past Wes Foderingham.

It seemed as though the only doubt hanging over the Amex would be how many goals Brighton would score as they continued to create chances, with Foderingham denying Ansu Fati and Buonanotte shooting wide.

But whether it’s down to the gruelling nature of competing in Europe for the first time or the draining confidence amid a five-game winless run, Brighton became more passive as the game wore on.

De Zerbi became increasingly animated as he sensed his side beginning to drift - and he boiled over when Dahoud was shown a straight red card for an ugly tackle on Osborn.

It only took Sheffield United another five minutes to score the equaliser, with Webster seeing Bogle’s drilled cross fly off his outstretched boot, past Jason Steele and into his own net.

Bogle should have added a goal to his assist when he was played in by Cameron Archer just four minutes later but dragged his shot wide.

Brighton saw a couple of flimsy penalty claims waved away in the closing stages - adding to the anger of De Zerbi, who was booked - but they will rue failing to build on their lead during a dominant first half.

After the international break, Brighton are back in action on Saturday November 25 when they travel to Nottingham Forest; kick-off 3pm.

Sheffield United are also in action on Saturday November 25 when they host Bournemouth; kick-off 3pm.