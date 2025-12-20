Brighton 0-0 Sunderland: Mackems show no sign of AFCON issues with gritty draw

Sunderland more than coped without their AFCON stars as they held Brighton to a gritty 0-0 draw at the Amex.

In what was the first Premier League meeting between the two clubs, Sunderland went into battle without regulars Noah Sadiki, Reinaldo, Bertrand Traore and Chemsdine Talbi, all of whom have departed for the African Cup of Nations, but kept their performance level very high.

Regis Le Bris' team created the better chances with Dan Ballard and Oscar Alderete being denied by home goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Alderete's header from an Enzo Le Fee cross just after the break was the best moment of the game but the effort was turned on to the frame of the goal by a brilliant Verbruggen stop.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (8), Wieffer (7), Coppola (6), Boscagli (6), Kadioglu (7), Ayari (5), Hinshelwood (6), Minteh (6), De Cuyper (6), Rutter (6), Gruda (6)



Subs: Mitoma (6), Milner (6), Kostoulas (6), Watson (6)



Sunderland: Roefs (8), Hulme (7), Ballard (8), Alderete (8), Geertruida (7), Mukiele (7), Xhaka (8), Rigg (7), Le Fee (7), Brobbey (7), Adingra (7)



Subs: Diarra (7), Isidor (7), Mundle (7)



Player of the Match: Dan Ballard

Brighton improved as the game went on but Yasin Ayari couldn't find the net from five shots despite recording an expected goals figure of 0.72.

Sweden international Ayari squandered his golden chance after substitute Charalampos Kostoulas cut the ball back from the right as frustration grew among home supporters before his powerful drive was repelled by Robin Roefs.

Analysis: Ballard is Premier League quality

Image: Dan Ballard starred again for Sunderland as they kept back-to-back clean sheets

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Sunderland remain among the European places in fifth while Brighton are now four games without a win and there were groans at the full-time whistle from the home fans.

Dan Ballard is thriving in the Premier League. In a place that has a habit of exposing players, Ballard has stepped up with ease from the Championship.

Back-to-back clean sheets against Newcastle and Brighton haven't happened by accident. Ballard has been to the fore of both those excellent defensive showings.

Ballard is not just a powerhouse, he reads pictures early and is rarely dragged into duels he doesn't need to fight. When Brighton went direct, he dominated his box with authority, winning first contacts and mopping up second balls. There was no fuss, just repeatable, high-level defending.

Premier League football is unforgiving but Ballard is making life at the level look very easy for this sensational Sunderland side.

Le Bris: A good point

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris said:

"I thought we played well for 65 minutes and had opportunities to score.

"We didn't today, but I think it is always important, when you go away from home against a strong side, to seize those opportunities.

"After that, Brighton pushed, which is normal, and we were a bit on the edge, but it is still a good point.

"Their subs gave them an extra drive, so we had to defend.

"It is not easy for the new lads in the squad to step up, but they need time and experience to improve.

"Our centre-backs were very good, as usual, but the squad is always connected to defend together.

"It is not always a question of individual players or centre-backs; it is very much about the collective spirit."

Hurzeler: Happy with clean sheet

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said:

"In the first half against a really good side who are high in the table we weren't at our highest level but in the second half we reacted well.

"We created plenty of chances and it's a frustrating feeling when you create the chances and you are unable to score. It was a missed opportunity, but the issue for us is consistency and starting and finishing the 90 minutes at the highest level.

"We are not happy with the chances we missed but the clean sheet was good. Olivier [Boscagli] and Diego [Coppola] played well - they kept the clean sheet and played well. There are things for us to work on but the table is so tight but we have to work on being more consistent."

Story of the match in stats...