Brighton 3-2 West Ham: Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma score in final five minutes to produce incredible comeback

Carlos Baleba curled in a stunning winner as Brighton scored twice in the final five minutes to produce an incredible comeback with a 3-2 victory over West Ham.

Tomas Soucek had headed West Ham into the lead in the 83rd minute from a wonderful Jarrod Bowen cross after Mohammed Kudus had pulled them level early in the second half, cancelling out Yasin Ayari's superb opener.

But substitute Kaoru Mitoma brought Brighton level with a close-range header of his own in the 89th minute before Baleba sent the Amex Stadium wild, bending a shot into the left corner from 25 yards, which goalkeeper Alphonse Areola could only stand and watch.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (6); Wieffer (6), Dunk (7), Baleba (8), Estupinan (6); Ayari (7), Hinshelwood (6); March (6), O'Riley (6), Adingra (6); Welbeck (6).



Subs: Mitoma (7), Minteh (6), Gruda (n/a), Gomez (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (6); Todibo (6), Mavropanos (6), Kilman (6); Wan-Bissaka (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Soucek (7), Paqueta (6), Emerson (6); Bowen (7), Kudus (8).



Subs: Fullkrug (6), Coufal (n/a)



Player of the Match: Carlos Baleba

Brighton move up to ninth, behind eight-placed Fulham only on goal difference, while West Ham stay 17th with their place in the Premier League secured for next season after Ipswich became the third side to be relegated following their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Potter rages after late West Ham defeat

West Ham boss Graham Potter made a miserable return to his former club, having now won only three of his 14 matches in charge, and showed his frustration in his post-match press conference.

He said: "We did a lot well in the game but the pain at the moment is pretty hard. The lads are devastated, we're all devastated.

"We're unable to sustain what we need to do to win games in the Premier League at the moment. That's the reality. We've been in winning positions or good positions for a few games and we haven't been able to hold on for different reasons.

"It's a shame because there was lots of good things in the game, but I can't really take any solace from the good things in the game because we've lost.

Tomas Soucek heads West Ham into the lead at Brighton

"We have to look at how we can support the players in the back end of the game, what substitutions we can make to maybe shut up shop or to change things. There's always things we can do.

"But in the end the players are there as well. I'm having to answer these questions but there are players on the pitch."

'I'm sick of talking about positives'

West Ham threw victory away having deservedly fought to be in front, as Potter answered the away supporters' chants to bring on striker Niclas Fullkrug, who had been dropped to the bench after criticising his team-mates following their draw with Southampton last weekend, at half-time. Potter said afterwards his decision was not based on Fullkrug's post-match outburst.

Fullkrug's presence gave Kudus and Bowen the room either side of him to trouble Brighton's makeshift defence, and it was far from West Ham's worst performance, but the result sums up their season.

Brighton were there for the taking yet West Ham switched off after Soucek had given them the lead. The manner of the late Brighton goals will haunt Potter, who will want this season to end quickly.

Potter added: "There's lots of positives but no one wants to hear positives. Doesn't matter. Sick of talking about positives.

"Honestly, I don't feel like I want to speak about anything positive because I'm in too much pain. But there were some, of course there were. There were lots.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after equalising for West Ham at Brighton

"I'm not stupid but we've lost two goals that have gone in from 35 metres. Congratulations to Brighton. We're suffering.

"I'm going to be frustrated. Of course I am. I'm not a robot. I'm a human being as well. I stand there myself, give everything to this, what I'm doing.

"Of course I'm going to be upset. Of course I'm going to be frustrated. I have to come here and speak calmly to you guys. But that's not how I'm feeling inside. If you want me to swear, I can swear."

Hurzeler: This is a special moment

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler told Sky Sports:

"I didn't enjoy it because shortly before the end we were 2-2 and we wanted to win. But the moment when we scored was unbelievable. You saw the reaction from the players, crowd, the staff and fans, we really wanted to win. This was a special moment.

"You always have to believe and trust your ability and that is what the guys did today. They had setbacks but reacted in the right way. They stayed together, especially the way skipper Lewis [Dunk] led the team was impressive."

