Brighton 1-1 West Ham: Georginio Rutter scores in stoppage time to cancel out Jarrod Bowen strike

Georginio Rutter scored a stoppage-time equaliser to deny West Ham a big away win at Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

Jarrod Bowen looked to have nabbed the Hammers the points with an astute sliding finish from an impossible angle but Rutter struck late for a Brighton side that only had their first shot on target on 89 minutes.

Bowen's goal was an extraordinary finish as he slid the ball away from Ferdi Kadioglu, guiding it across goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and into the net all in one motion.

Image: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrates after scoring his side's opener

It was a classic Nuno Espirito Santo game plan of defending in numbers and countering with pace and quality and one that almost delivered maximum points. Bowen had already been denied courtesy of an amazing double save by Bart Verbruggen.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (8), Dunk (7), Van Hecke (7), Rutter (7), Minteh (6), Baleba (6), Welbeck (6), Kadioglu (6), Gomez (6), Wieffer (6), De Cuyper (6)



Subs: Gruda (6), Hinshelwood (7), Kostoulas (7), Boscagli (6)



West Ham: Areola (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Kilman (7), Mavropanos (7), Todibo (7), Diouf (7), Rodriguez (6), Fernandes (8), Paqueta (7), Summerville (7), Bowen (8)



Subs: WIlson (7), Potts (7), Mayers (7), Magassa (7), Soucek (7)



Player of the Match: Jarrod Bowen

In rain-soaked conditions on the south coast, Lucas Paqueta was back in West Ham's attack, having missed out at Old Trafford through suspension after his bizarre red card against Liverpool. The Brazil international created a first-half opening for Crysencio Summerville but he blazed wide when through on goal.

Brighton almost equalised seconds after the restart following Bowen's goal when Rutter's cross hit Max Kilman and looped over Areola but the crossbar came to West Ham's rescue.

However, Areola was eventually beaten by Rutter with the goal surviving a VAR check for handball.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Brighton have now gained 11 points from losing positions this season - only Aston Villa and Sunderland (12) have taken more.

West Ham remain in the bottom three but have lost just one of their last six games.

'We made it easy for West Ham'

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler speaking to Sky Sports:

"Still disappointed because we definitely wanted more and there was more in the game, but we didn't win the game in the first half - we played with no intensity, no energy and just let the game pass.

"When we conceded, we reacted to that and that's not how we want to play, how our identity works and therefore we have to do better next time.

"We didn't fulfil the game with life. We made it easy for West Ham. They defended in the low block and had good transition moments which is exactly what they wanted to do. Overall we didn't have the creative moments like we normally have."

Nuno: I don't understand why Brighton goal was allowed

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nuno Espirito Santo was deflated after Brighton's 91st minute Georginio Rutter equaliser.

West Ham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said he did not understand why Brighton's equaliser was allowed to stand.

Nuno told Sky Sports: "It's a handball, isn't it?"

"High foot, handball, I think it's clear.

"The VAR checked it. I saw it as well. It's different opinions, what can we do?

"I don't understand why they give the goal, honestly. I saw it and I don't understand."

Analysis: Fernandes the shining light

Image: Matheus Fernandes was the star for West Ham

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Matheus Fernandes cost West Ham £40m - that's the third highest amount they have ever paid for a player.

At 21, he's still raw, but the signs are that the Hammers may just have unearthed the kind of midfield dynamo and playmaker that their recent seasons have desperately lacked.

Fernandes showed what he is all about at Brighton, offering a rare modern midfield blend: he can dribble and carry forward, has a sweet passing range but he can also press, chase, tackle and defend when required.

His link between defence and attack, someone willing to push through the lines rather than linger in midfield, gave West Ham a big platform in this match where they were minutes away from a brilliant away win.

He had the most touches of any West Ham player, made more tackles than anyone on the pitch (8) and won five fouls as Brighton couldn't get near him. When he departed with seven minutes to go, the Hammers took a step back.

Analysis: Brighton have a low block problem

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Brighton remain a team with issues playing against a low block. Hurzeler has a team that sparkles when opponents engage them yet so often look strangely short of ideas when faced with a team who refuse to dance.

In their last 22 games where they've enjoyed more possession than their opponents, they have won just five of those games and they were fortunate to nab a draw with West Ham based on their lack of attacking imagination.

West Ham's attacking play that opened the Brighton backline up on multiple occasions reinforced the issue of their style of play tactically leaving a strain on their back line. One mistake, one transition - and the game swings.

Brighton also still feel one unpredictable attacker short when the puzzle becomes static. Too many touches, not enough penetration. Too much structure, not enough spontaneity. It's an issue they need to fix.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?