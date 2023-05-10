Brighton Women 0-4 Arsenal Women: Stina Blackstenius scores twice as Gunners rise to third in WSL

Stina Blackstenius scored twice as Arsenal humbled Brighton 4-0 to rise to third in the Women's Super League table, displacing rivals Manchester City in the quest for a Champions League spot.

Manager Jonas Eidevall professed to "not care" about the results of Arsenal's direct competitors after City dropped points to Liverpool at an inopportune point in the season last weekend, but the slip-up has allowed the Gunners to leapfrog Gareth Taylor's side in the standings.

Only the top three teams will qualify for European competition with Arsenal now level on 44 points with City, holding a better goal difference and a crucial game in hand after putting an impressive four first-half goals past helpless Brighton.

Image: Arsenal's Frida Maanum celebrates scoring the third goal against Brighton in the WSL

Blackstenius was on target twice in the first eight minutes during a rampant first period, with Arsenal showing devastating efficiency to put the result beyond their hosts before the game had even reached its midway point.

Frida Maanum then headed Noelle Maritz' scooped delivery beyond the clutches of Megan Walsh five minutes before the break, and Victoria Pelova rounded off the scoring on the stroke of half time to seal a statement victory in the race for Champions League qualification.

Image: Arsenal's Victoria Pelova (centre) celebrates scoring the fourth goal against Brighton in the WSL

Arsenal travel to Everton on May 17, live on Sky Sports Premier League, knowing only a win will be good enough to keep their dreams of qualifying for next season's Champions League competition alive, while Brighton are also in action against the Toffees a few days later. The penultimate weekend of the WSL season commences on May 20, with Brighton taking on Everton on May 21, kick-off 1pm.