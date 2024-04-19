Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.
Amex Stadium.
Attempt blocked. Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tatiana Pinto.
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julia Olme following a corner.
Attempt saved. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julia Olme.
Attempt saved. Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sara Holmgaard with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kathrine Kühl (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.