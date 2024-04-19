 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match.

Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.

Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0

    Everton Women 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Everton Women 0.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.
      corner icon

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tatiana Pinto.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).
      free_kick_won icon

      Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Clare Wheeler (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julia Olme following a corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Aurora Galli.
      corner icon

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Elise Stenevik.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julia Olme.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
      free_kick_won icon

      Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      corner icon

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Clare Wheeler.
      free_kick_won icon

      Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      free_kick_won icon

      Li Mengwen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sara Holmgaard with a cross.
      corner icon

      Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Kathrine Kühl (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
      offside icon

      Offside, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison is caught offside.
      free_kick_won icon

      Kathrine Kühl (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
      free_kick_won icon

      Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
      free_kick_won icon

      Elise Stenevik (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.