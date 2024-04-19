Brighton 1-2 Everton: Karen Holmgaard on target as Toffees move closer to Women's Super League safety

Karen Holmgaard was on target as Everton beat Brighton 2-1 in the Women’s Super League to move closer to safety.

Holmgaard combined with her twin Sara to head the Toffees in front in the 60th minute but Brighton responded almost immediately when Tatiana Pinto smashed home a rebound (63) after Maisie Symonds hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

Both teams cancelled each other out for large durations of the contest and it was a defensive mistake that led to the visitors' winning goal 18 minutes before the final whistle.

Everton winger Aurora Galli pounced on a mix-up at the back and the move ended with Guro Bergsvand bundling the ball into her own net.

The victory sees Everton, whose boss Brian Sorensen this week extended his contract with the club until 2026, move level with Brighton on 18 points with just three games remaining.

Both sides will be mathematically safe by the end of the weekend unless Bristol City, bottom of the table by a considerable distance, beat Liverpool on Saturday.

