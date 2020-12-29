Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal. Premier League.

Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0

    Arsenal 1

    • A Lacazette (66th minute)

    Brighton 0-1 Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette's instant impact gives Gunners victory

    Report and highlights as Alexandre Lacazette's goal gives Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brighton; The striker scored just 21 seconds after coming off the bench in the second half; Arsenal climb to 13th while Brighton pushed closer to danger

    Nick Wright

    Comment and Analysis @nicholaspwright

    Tuesday 29 December 2020 20:04, UK

    Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring shortly after coming on as a substitute
    Image: Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his winning goal against Brighton

    Alexandre Lacazette scored 21 seconds after coming off the bench to give Arsenal a 1-0 win over Brighton.

    The striker collected Bukayo Saka's cut-back with his first touch after replacing Gabriel Martinelli in the 66th minute at the Amex Stadium before composing himself and firing a clinical finish into the corner.

    The goal secured a second consecutive victory for Arsenal following their 3-1 win over Chelsea on Boxing Day, giving them back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since their opening two games of the season.

    But they were made to work for it by Brighton, who would have gone into the half-time break in front if not for the wasteful finishing of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis Mac Allister.

    Arsenal looked transformed in the second half, however, going close to scoring on numerous occasions before Lacazette broke the deadlock, his goal moving Arsenal from 15th to 13th in the Premier League table and pushing Brighton closer to the relegation zone.

    Full match report to follow...

    What's next?

    Arsenal continue their Premier League campaign away to West Brom on Saturday, January 2, with kick-off at 8pm. Brighton host Wolves on the same day, live on Sky Sports Premier League HD from 5pm, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

