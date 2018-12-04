Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Seagulls survive sending off to stun Eagles

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Three goals in an incident-packed first half handed 10-man Brighton a 3-1 victory over rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Glenn Murray fired the Seagulls ahead against his former club from the penalty spot on 24 minutes but that positive start was undone within four minutes by Shane Duffy's dismissal for a head-butt on Patrick van Aanholt.

But Leon Balogun, introduced to shore up the Brighton defence, doubled their lead with his first touch 25 seconds after coming on, before another substitute, Murray's replacement Florin Andone, made it three in first-half stoppage time.

Luka Milivojevic pulled one back from the penalty spot on 81 minutes but it was too little, too late for Palace, who failed to lay a glove on the 10 men of Brighton.

The victory lifts Chris Hughton's side up to 10th in the Premier League, nine points and five places clear of Palace, who drop to 15th.

Player ratings Brighton: Ryan (7), Montoya (7), Duffy (3), Dunk (8), Bernardo (7), Propper (7), Bissouma (7), March (7), Gross (5), Izquierdo (6), Murray (6).



Subs: Balogun (6), Knockaert (7), Andone (7).



Crystal Palace: Hennessey (5), Wan-Bissaka (5), Tomkins (4), Sakho (5), Van Aanholt (5), McArthur (5), Milivojevic (5), Kouyate (5), Meyer (6), Townsend (5), Zaha (6).



Subs: Schlupp (5), Sorloth (6).



Man of the Match: Lewis Dunk

Palace could not live with Brighton's intensity in the opening exchanges but created the first opening as Van Aanholt's cutback found Andros Townsend in the area, but he guided a header wide at the near post.

Brighton were contentiously awarded a penalty when referee Kevin Friend adjudged James McArthur to have tripped Jose Izquierdo. Replays showed the Palace midfielder made contact with the ball before the man, but the decision stood as Murray rifled his eighth goal of the season off the underside of the bar from 12 yards.

Glenn Murray celebrates with team-mates after scoring Brighton's first goal

Murray was on the receiving end of a James Tomkins shoulder barge three minutes later. Referee Friend opted against pointing to the spot for the second time but, in the ensuing melee between the protesting players, he saw Duffy launch his head into the face of Van Aanholt, and showed no hesitation brandishing the red card.

Hughton sacrificed Pascal Gross as Balogun entered the fray but it proved to be an inspired substitution as the centre-back's rifled volley doubled Brighton's lead.

Leon Balogun celebrates his goal seconds after coming on as a substitute

Murray succumbed to the shoulder injury he sustained from Tomkins' shoulder barge and Palace nearly compounded their misery as a Milivojevic shot was cleared off the line by Bernardo.

But Brighton stunned Palace in the fourth minute of time added on as Murray's replacement Andone chased a long ball, capitalised on hesitancy from Wayne Hennessey and a slip from Tomkins to rifle the 10 men into a three-goal lead with his second goal for the club.

Team news Glenn Murray and Martin Montoya were recalled to the Brighton starting line-up. For the third game running, Roy Hodgson named an unchanged Crystal Palace side.

With a man advantage and a three-goal deficit to overturn, the onus was on Palace to get back into the game against a Brighton outfit content to attack on the counter.

But few chances came their way and by the time Milivojevic had converted a penalty after Balogun brought Wilfried Zaha down in the area, the game was already out of reach for Palace.

Luka Milivojevic pulls a goal back for Crystal Palace

Opta stats

Leon Balogun scored just 25 seconds after coming on as a substitute for Brighton with what was his first touch - the second quickest goal by a substitute in the Premier League this season after Daniel Sturridge vs West Ham (24 secs).

Brighton's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace is their first ever victory in a midweek Premier League match (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), drawing three and losing three of the previous six.

Brighton have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games at the Amex Stadium (W5 D4), winning three of their last four (D1).

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has scored the opening goal in five different Premier League games this season - only Mohamed Salah (6) has done so in more.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has won more penalties (7) and Luka Milivojevic has scored more penalties (10) than any other player in the Premier League since last season.

Florin Andone is the first Romanian player to score in consecutive Premier League appearances since Ionel Ganea in February 2004 - scoring v Arsenal and Leeds for Wolves.

Brighton's Shane Duffy received his first red in league competition since August 2016 when playing for Blackburn against Cardiff.

What's next?

Brighton head to Burnley and Palace travel to West Ham in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday.