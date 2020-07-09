Brighton vs Man City team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined, while Albion do not expect to have Steven Alzate back from a groin problem.

Midfielders Aaron Mooy and Yves Bissouma and forward Aaron Connolly are pushing for recalls after dropping to the bench for the midweek loss to Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero is Man City's only major absentee.

The Argentina international is sidelined after undergoing knee surgery a fortnight ago.

Manager Pep Guardiola will consider rotating his squad after revealing left-back Benjamin Mendy was rested due to muscle soreness in the last two games.

How to follow

Brighton vs Man City is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.45pm; Kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction

You can see how vital that Norwich win was for Brighton. This is a free hit for them.

Leandro Trossard has done well since coming back in, and they are a nice footballing team. They have come back better than I thought they would and have really gone after it. Brighton like to play out from the back, and they won't change that up against Manchester City. I love Graham Potter for doing that, but City will thrive off the back of this.

Pep Guardiola's side will be warming up for the FA Cup and the Champions League. I said Gabriel Jesus was due a goal and he got one, Raheem Sterling played well once he came on and then Kevin De Bruyne is strolling for fun at the minute too. This is going to be another one of those games for Manchester City.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-4 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

1:44 Ahead of matchweek 35 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the stats surrounding the upcoming fixtures.

Brighton have lost all five of their Premier League meetings with Manchester City, conceding 15 goals and scoring just twice in return.

Man City haven't lost any of their last eight top-flight league meetings with Brighton (W7 D1), since a 1-4 loss away from home in October 1981.

Brighton have lost three of their last four Premier League home games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 13 at the Amex Stadium (W4 D6 L3).

Manchester City have lost their last three Premier League away games, last losing four in a row on the road in April 2015 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Since winning 6-1 at Aston Villa in January, Man City have scored just three goals in their last six Premier League away games. In these six games, the Citizens have had 99 shots (30 on target), and have an expected goals total of nearly 13.

Manchester City have had 654 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 87 more than any other side. They're averaging 19.2 shots-per-game in the Premier League this term, the most by a side since Liverpool in 2012-13 (19.4).

