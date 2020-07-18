Brighton vs Newcastle preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Brighton will make a late check on defender Adam Webster before hosting Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.
The centre-back picked up a hip problem in the midweek draw with Southampton but boss Graham Potter is hopeful he will be passed fit.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) has returned to training and should be available but Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls, who need a point to be mathematically safe from relegation.
Injury problems are mounting for Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce with defender Fabian Schar (dislocated shoulder) added to an already long list.
Winger Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) is a doubt with defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark (both ankle), Florian Lejeune (thigh), Paul Dummett (Achilles) and midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff (both hamstring) and striker Andy Carroll (hip) all nursing injuries.
Left-back Danny Rose returns to the squad having been ineligible against his parent club Tottenham in midweek.
How to follow
Brighton vs Newcastle is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction
Both of these teams have got there and claimed survival. I thought it would be problematic for Brighton, but they handled it well. I have to compliment Graham Potter, he did not panic and has stayed true to way he wants his team to play.
The last-minute Neal Maupay winner at Arsenal gave them a lot of confidence and they do not lose a lot of goals either.
Steve Bruce does not get the credit he deserves. They played well against Tottenham and Allan Saint-Maximin makes you smile when he gets the ball. He has been playing slightly further forward, but Jonjo Shelvey has also been performing.
They were never at risk of relegation really, yet he or Newcastle have never got the applause they should have done. They were a relegation-threatened team. He brought in who he could find, and these two deserve a lot of compliments.
It will be an open and nice game of football. It will be a score draw but you will see in the final 20 minutes that both teams will be tired and happy to get the game over with.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Brighton are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League meetings with Newcastle (W2 D3) - they've only faced West Ham more often in the competition without defeat (6).
- Newcastle have won just one of their last seven away games against Brighton in all competitions (D2 L4), winning 2-1 in the Championship in February 2017.
- The five Premier League meetings between Brighton and Newcastle have produced just four goals (3 for Brighton, 1 for Newcastle), with neither side scoring more than once in a match.
- Brighton have lost their last three home league games, conceding at least three goals in each game (11 in total) and scoring just once. The Seagulls had only conceded 3+ goals in three of their previous 41 home games in the Premier League.
- Newcastle have only won their final away game in two of their 24 Premier League seasons (D9 L13), beating QPR in 2012-13 and winning 4-0 at Fulham last season.
- Brighton have scored more than once in just one of their last 11 league games (seven goals in total) - in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last month.
- Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League matches, shipping 10 goals across those defeats. They haven't lost four in a row since May 2018.
- As a coach, Graham Potter has an 8 per cent win rate against English managers in Premier League games (P13 W1 D7 L5), while he has won 30 per cent of his games against non-Englishmen in the competition (P23 W7 D6 L10).
- Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin has completed 116 dribbles in the Premier League this season, the most by a Frenchman in a Premier League season since David Ginola in 1999-00 (131).
- Newcastle have allowed 19.7 opposition passes per defensive action on average in the Premier League this campaign (PPDA), the most of any side and over eight more than opponents Brighton (11.6).