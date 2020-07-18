Brighton vs Newcastle preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).

Brighton will make a late check on defender Adam Webster before hosting Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.

The centre-back picked up a hip problem in the midweek draw with Southampton but boss Graham Potter is hopeful he will be passed fit.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) has returned to training and should be available but Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls, who need a point to be mathematically safe from relegation.

Image: Newcastle defender Fabian Schar comes off injured in the 3-1 home defeat to Tottenham

Injury problems are mounting for Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce with defender Fabian Schar (dislocated shoulder) added to an already long list.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) is a doubt with defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark (both ankle), Florian Lejeune (thigh), Paul Dummett (Achilles) and midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff (both hamstring) and striker Andy Carroll (hip) all nursing injuries.

Left-back Danny Rose returns to the squad having been ineligible against his parent club Tottenham in midweek.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United Monday 20th July 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

Brighton vs Newcastle is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Both of these teams have got there and claimed survival. I thought it would be problematic for Brighton, but they handled it well. I have to compliment Graham Potter, he did not panic and has stayed true to way he wants his team to play.

The last-minute Neal Maupay winner at Arsenal gave them a lot of confidence and they do not lose a lot of goals either.

Steve Bruce does not get the credit he deserves. They played well against Tottenham and Allan Saint-Maximin makes you smile when he gets the ball. He has been playing slightly further forward, but Jonjo Shelvey has also been performing.

They were never at risk of relegation really, yet he or Newcastle have never got the applause they should have done. They were a relegation-threatened team. He brought in who he could find, and these two deserve a lot of compliments.

It will be an open and nice game of football. It will be a score draw but you will see in the final 20 minutes that both teams will be tired and happy to get the game over with.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

