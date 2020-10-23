Brighton vs West Brom preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Danny Welbeck could make his Brighton debut in the home clash with West Bom on Monday.

Boss Graham Potter has said the forward has made "a really good first impression" following his arrival on a one-year deal, and that a late decision will be made about his involvement ahead of the game.

Davy Propper and Christian Walton are also being assessed, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable and skipper Lewis Dunk starts a three-match ban following his red card in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Image: West Brom are still waiting for their first win of the Premier League season

West Brom will be without Sam Field for the trip to the Amex. The midfielder twisted his knee before the international break and is likely to be out for up to five weeks.

Hal Robson-Kanu remains sidelined with a broken wrist he suffered in the 2-0 defeat at Southampton earlier this month. Kieran Gibbs is in contention having been left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Preview Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

How to follow

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom's draw against Burnley

Brighton vs West Brom will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; Kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

2:36 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's draw with Brighton

I'd be worried for West Brom's defence through the middle in this one.

Branislav Ivanovic coped relatively well on his Premier League comeback against the brutish Burnley attack but will face a completely different test up against Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly and Leandro Trossard. At 36, he may lack the pace to stop a talented Brighton front-line. Plus, West Brom have yet to register an expected goal figure above 1.00 in any of their first five games. This looks a straightforward home win if Brighton turn up.

An angle to note is the likely match-up between Grady Diangana and Tariq Lamptey as the West Brom man is the most fouled player in the Premier League this season. Lamptey isn't afraid of a challenge, shown by his 11 fouls conceded this season which is the fourth most in the league. The 4/1 on him to be booked looks juicy.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Tariq Lamptey to get booked at 4/1 with Sky Bet

Opta stats

0:57 West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic believes the introduction of a European Premier League risks domestic football becoming less competitive

This is the 11th top-flight meeting between Brighton and West Brom and first since the 2017-18 season - the Seagulls have won just one of the previous 10 (D5 L4), a 3-1 win in this exact fixture in September 2017.

The last game between Brighton and West Brom in any competition was in February 2019, when the Seagulls came from a goal down to win 3-1 in an FA Cup replay.

In league competition, the home side has won each of the last five meetings between Brighton and West Brom, in a run stretching back to March 1991.

West Brom have won just one of their 13 Premier League away games played on a Monday (D5 L7), beating Liverpool 2-0 in February 2013.

Brighton have won none of their six Premier League games on a Monday, though five of these have ended level (L1). Only Hull (10) have played more Monday games in the competition without ever winning.

Brighton have won just one of their last 11 home league games (D4 L6), losing five of their last six since beating Arsenal 2-1 in June.

Pitch to Post Preview podcast: Mata exclusive, Everton latest, Coady's rise at Wolves

Juan Mata is the special guest on this week's show, and he tells Peter Smith about Man Utd's return to form, looks ahead to their clash with Chelsea, and shares his views on the work being done off the pitch by Marcus Rashford.

Plus, we have more fallout from the Merseyside derby with Alan Myers explains Everton's perspective, Johnny Phillips discusses cult hero Conor Coady's importance to Wolves and Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith delves into the numbers behind the Premier League's goal rush, and makes a bold Pitch!

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Preview Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox