Bristol City vs Millwall preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Callum O'Dowda could be back in contention for Bristol City following a dead leg

Bristol City face Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Bristol City will make a late decision on defender Tomas Kalas ahead of Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship clash against Millwall. Czech centre-back Kalas has stepped up his recovery from a knee tendinitis problem but will not be rushed into a return.

Midfielder Callum O'Dowda could be back in contention following a dead leg after coming off the bench in Saturday's win at top-six rivals Fulham. Left-back Jay Dasilva is still recovering from a stress fracture in his lower leg.

Millwall will check on defender Shaun Hutchinson ahead of the trip to Ashton Gate. Hutchinson was among the substitutes for the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Friday but continues to be monitored over a rib problem.

Midfielder Shane Ferguson is closing in on a return from a knee injury but Tuesday's game could come too soon. Ryan Leonard (rib) continues his own rehabilitation, along with goalkeeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), forward Tom Elliott (hamstring) and defender Jason McCarthy (toe).

Recent form

After being on the end of a 4-1 thrashing by West Brom during the last international break, Bristol City responded well, beating Huddersfield 5-2 and Fulham 2-1 to get their promotion hopes back on track.

Millwall's improvement under Gary Rowett appears to be growing by the week and the Lions are on a five-match unbeaten streak, although the last three of those games were draws against Nottingham Forest, Birmingham and Wigan,

Latest highlights

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Bristol City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Bristol City

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Millwall and Nottingham Forest Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Millwall and Nottingham Forest

Opta stats

Bristol City have lost just one of their last 12 home league matches against Millwall (W5 D6 L1).

Millwall have won just two of their last nine league meetings with Millwall (W2 D4 L3), losing the most recent encounter in April of last season.

Bristol City are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W4 D4) - they last had a longer run between February-November 2014 when they were in League One (15 games).

Millwall have drawn more games in 2019 than any other Championship side (16), with each of the Lions' last three league games ending level.

Bristol City have the highest shot conversion rate in the Championship this season - the Robins have scored with 14.7 per cent of their total shots (33/224).

Jed Wallace has been directly involved in eight of Millwall's last 11 league goals, scoring three and assisting five.