Bristol City 2-2 Preston North End: City start play-off party after Ross McCrorie forces draw

Ross McCrorie’s double kicked off a party for both sets of fans at Ashton Gate as Bristol City recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Preston.

The shared points also saw the visitors avoid relegation thanks to results elsewhere and full-time sparked scenes of celebration at both ends.

Preston struck first in the 28th minute when poor marking allowed Emil Riis the chance to head home a Robbie Brady corner from the centre of the six-yard box.

It was 2-0 in the 60th minute, Milutin Osmajic breaking clean through City's backline to coolly slot a low right-footed shot beneath the dive of Max O'Leary.

The Robins hit back nine minutes later, McCrorie heading home at the far post from a Nahki Wells cross. The wing-back was on target again in the 74th minute, sweeping Jason Knight's low ball into the box to fire past David Cornell.

Liam Manning's men faced an anxious few minutes after the final whistle before news came through that Blackburn's game at Sheffield United had ended in a draw, confirming their sixth-placed finish and inspiring a pitch invasion and wild scenes of jubilation.

City can now look forward to being in the play-offs for the first time in 17 years and will face the Blades in a two-legged semi-final.

A sell-out crowd had Ashton Gate rocking at kick-off. The opening exchanges were predictably tense with both teams confined to long-range attempts at goal. The best came from Wells in the ninth minute when his low effort skidded narrowly wide.

Preston's dual strikeforce of Riis and Osmajic were looking a threat. In the 27th minute City goalkeeper O'Leary had to make the first save of note when palming a low effort from Kaine Kesler-Hayden around the foot of a post.

The resulting corner from the right saw Riis break the deadlock. City almost responded immediately when a sweetly struck Scott Twine volley from the corner of the box swerved just over the bar.

Twine also had a free-kick blocked, but it was Preston who went close again in the 36th minute when Brady shot wide, having been set up by the impressive Riis.

The visitors had another chance to go two up in the opening moments of the second half, Osmajic ending a strong run with a low drive that was saved at his near post by O'Leary. Manning responded with a triple substitution in the 58th minute, but soon saw Osmajic increase Preston's lead.

The hosts needed a hero and found one in wing-back McCrorie, who has made a happy habit of scoring in recent weeks.

Substitute Anis Mehmeti went close to winning it for City with a glancing header, but in the end a point was enough for both teams.

Championship play-off schedule

First legs

Thur 8: Bristol City vs Sheff Utd, 8pm

Fri 9: Coventry vs Sunderland, 8pm

Second legs

Mon 12: Sheff Utd vs Bristol City, 8pm

Tues 13: Sunderland vs Coventry, 8pm

Final: Sat May 24 (KO tbc)

The managers

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"I guess I went through every emotion imaginable over the 90 minutes and those that followed the final whistle when we had to await the finish of games elsewhere.

"At different times there was frustration and anger with how we were playing. But it was worth all of that to hear the cheer that rang out when our place in the play-offs was confirmed. It will stay with me forever.

"Our fans have been brilliant. The lap of honour was so emotional for me in view of the difficult year it has been personally and I was close to tears three or four times.

"Celebrating with my family was very special. They and the players and staff have helped me through some tough times. Tonight, I am just looking forward to relaxing with a couple of beers.

"All season the players have shown the ability to bounce back quickly from setbacks and they did so again today. The culture we have built is one of sticking together and becoming stronger through difficulties.

"To be honest, I am not giving a thought to facing Sheffield United for the moment. That will all start tomorrow, but of course we have been professional enough to prepare for all eventualities based on today's results."

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

"I love being close to the action, but today it actually suited me to be away from it because I was able to keep a close eye on scores elsewhere, rather than have that information relayed to me.

"I was really pleased with the performance. They have had two shots on target and scored two goals. We controlled the game without the ball and I was very proud of the players.

"When I came in, I said there was an air of negativity about the place. Today our fans were amazing and we now have to earn the same backing at home where we want it to be a place opponents fear to come.

"We've done the job we needed to do on the pitch and now the hard work starts to make us better. A lot of decisions have had to wait until we were safe in the Championship.

"The core of players is there to move forward, but we have to add to it in the right way and we will do."