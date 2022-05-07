Bristol Rovers 7-0 Scunthorpe: Joey Barton's side pip Northampton to claim promotion to League One

Bristol Rovers thrashed Scunthorpe 7-0 at the Memorial Stadium to grab the final automatic promotion spot from Northampton Town by goals scored on a remarkable final day of the League Two season.

Rovers went into the game level on points with Northampton but with a goal difference that was five goals worse than the Cobblers.

Northampton claimed a 3-1 win at Barrow, meaning Joey Barton's side knew they had to win by seven goals to move into third place on account of goals scored and secure an immediate return to League One.

It was a feat they somehow pulled off thanks to five second-half goals, the last of which prompted a pitch invasion by Rovers fans that saw both sets of players retreat to the dressing rooms while Barton urged supporters to return to the stands.

Rovers took the lead in the 18th minute when Elliot Anderson's cross was put into his own goal by the Iron's Oliver Lobley.

Connor Taylor then headed in another Anderson cross four minutes later to double the advantage as the Gas looked to overhaul Northampton, who had made an even faster start.

Aaron Collins drove in from the edge of the area in the 53rd minute, with Anthony Evans rifling in to make it four nine minutes later.

Evans' sublime free-kick after 76 minutes gave the home side belief the unthinkable might just be achievable and that increased when Collins tapped home seconds later.

Anderson sparked delirium in the stands when he headed in after 85 minutes to make it 7-0, with a pitch invasion leading to referee Charles Breakspear suspending the game.

Play resumed 16 minutes later, after which Rovers saw out the win against bottom-placed Scunthorpe to follow Forest Green and Exeter into the third tier.