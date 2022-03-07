Championship, League One and League Two 2021/22 play-offs: Dates and schedule

When are the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals?

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule have been confirmed by the EFL, with the finals scheduled at Wembley from May 21-29 2022.

Championship

Play-off final: Sunday, May 29 2022

League One

Play-off final: Saturday, May 21 2022

League Two

Play-off final: Saturday, May 28 2022