Championship, League One and League Two 2021/22 play-offs: Dates and schedule

2021/22 Championship play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday May 29; League One final scheduled to take place eight days earlier on Saturday May 21, with League Two on Saturday May 28

Monday 7 March 2022 10:12, UK

When are the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals?

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule have been confirmed by the EFL, with the finals scheduled at Wembley from May 21-29 2022.

Championship

Play-off final: Sunday, May 29 2022

League One

Play-off final: Saturday, May 21 2022

League Two

Play-off final: Saturday, May 28 2022

