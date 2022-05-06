Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Ross Stewart gives Black Cats edge after first leg of Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final

Sunderland gained the edge in their Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday with a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Ross Stewart scored the only goal on the stroke of half-time on Friday night, handing the Black Cats a slight advantage in the tie.

It leaves Wednesday with some work to do if they want to reach Wembley, ahead of the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday night.

How Sunderland edged the first leg

Image: Ross Stewart celebrates with Sunderland team-mates after scoring against Sheffield Wednesday

Roared on by a bumper crowd - as 44,742 fans created a record attendance for an EFL play-off semi-final - Sunderland piled on the pressure in the first half as they tried to make home advantage count - but it took until the stroke of half-time and an error from Sam Hutchinson to provide the opener.

His mistake near halfway allowed Stewart to pounce and race through, finishing for the second time after his first attempt was kept out by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Sunderland continued to push after the break and nearly found a second on a couple of occasions through Pritchard - as he hit the crossbar on 52 minutes and then forced Peacock-Farrell into a fine save four minutes later.

Wednesday soon grew into the game and started to put some pressure on the Sunderland defence, but they came so close to conceding a crucial second in the 89th minute as a mistake from Peacock-Farrell presented Stewart with a glorious opportunity, but he could only fire just wide.

Analysis: 'Sunderland will be satisfied'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross Stewart puts Sunderland ahead on the stroke of HT!

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips on Sky Sports Football:

"I think Sunderland will be satisfied. You always want to win the home game in the play-off. Of course, you'd like another goal and to have the cushion of two goals.

"Sunderland came out strong at the start of the second half and if they took their chances, it could've been two or three. This game is nowhere near over.

"You saw what Sheffield Wednesday have got. In the last 25 minutes or so, they were the better team. Sunderland have been excellent defensively since Alex Neil came in. They will need that again on Monday night."

Man of the Match - Ross Stewart

The man who provided the decisive moment in the game. His tireless work created the opportunity and forced the mistake out of Hutchinson, while he showed his endeavour from there to race through and take his chance at the second time of asking.

What's next?

The second leg takes place at Hillsborough on Monday night from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 7.45pm.