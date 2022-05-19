Port Vale 1-0 Swindon (Agg 2-2) AET: Darrell Clarke's Valiants reach League Two play-off final after 6-5 shootout win

Port Vale booked their place in the League Two play-off final by beating Swindon 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate in the second leg at Vale Park.

James Wilson - who had scored the Valiants' late consolation in Sunday's first leg - struck the only goal of the game (8) after an inexplicable miss moments earlier.

With Swindon unable to respond, his goal forced extra-time, during which Vale boss Darrell Clarke was sent off after an altercation with Town captain Dion Conroy on the touchline.

However, with no winner found in the extra 30-minute period, a shootout ensued and after Mal Benning fired in for the hosts, Ellis Iandolo blazed his penalty over the bar to send Vale to Wembley, where they will face Mansfield for a place in League One next Saturday.

How the shootout panned out... Wilson pen scored, Payne pen scored

Worrall pen saved, Gladwin pen scored

Edmondson pen saved, McKirdy pen missed

Charsley pen scored, Reed pen scored

Pett pen scored, Davison pen saved

Garrity pen scored, Conroy pen scored

Gibbons pen scored, Egbo pen scored

Benning pen scored, Iandolo pen missed

Port Vale book their spot at Wembley after Vale Park epic

Port Vale scored late on in the first leg and, from the first whistle, it was clear they were looking to carry that momentum straight into the second with aggressive pressing putting Swindon under the cosh immediately.

They would have been rewarded for their intensity, too, had Wilson not managed to miscue his connection on a downward header into his path, which he proceeded to send wide of the right-hand post from two yards out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It's one that James Wilson will want to forget in a hurry as he missed from two-yards out for Port Vale

At the other end, Swindon were denied a penalty despite Benning appearing to handle Mandela Egbo's cross from the right and, within seconds Vale did get their deserved opener when David Worrall squared for Wilson, who swept in at the far post.

The Valiants came within a whisker of taking the lead in the tie when centre-back Nathan Smith showed his striking prowess and crashed a shot off the woodwork, before Kian Harratt tore into the visitors' defence once more and laid a ball off to the far post, which Iandolo turned behind before Wilson could pounce.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wilson redeems himself for Port Vale, scoring the first goal of the night and levelling the tie

Whatever Ben Garner said in his half-time team talk seemed to spur his players on, who returned to the pitch invigorated. The chances, however, did not follow. Mathieu Baudry leaned back and fired a spinning ball over the bar, while Egbo and Jonny Williams scuffed efforts wide.

That was, essentially, the sum of the action in what was a cagey second half, which meant a further 30 minutes was on the horizon. There was drama in the first five as Clarke came out of his technical area to try and prevent the ballboy from throwing the ball to Conroy, before squaring up to the defender, which forced referee Seb Stockbridge's hand.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke was sent off after a scuffle with Swindon's Dion Conroy

Neither team managed to find the breakthrough, which sent the tie to the lottery of the shootout. After Benning had fired in to make it 5-5 in sudden death, Iandolo stepped up to keep Swindon alive, but failed to do so as he blazed over the bar to seal the Robins' fate.

Port Vale will face Mansfield in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium at 4pm on Saturday, May 28, in a match live on Sky Sports Football.

Meanwhile, Swindon will remain in the fourth tier for the 2022/23, which begins on the weekend of Saturday, July 30.