Championship, League One and League Two 2021/22 play-offs: Results and free match highlights

Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-offs, watch free highlights of every single match here.
Semi-final first legs
Luton 1-1 Huddersfield
Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Luton and Huddersfield.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Sheffield United 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Semi-final second legs
Huddersfield 1-0 Luton (agg 2-1)
Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Luton and Huddersfield.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sheffield United (agg 3-3) - Forest win 3-2 on pens
Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Play-off final
Huddersfield 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Semi-final first legs
Wycombe 2-0 MK Dons
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One Semi-final play-off match between Wycombe and MK Dons.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Semi-final second legs
MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe (agg 1-2)
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One semi-final second leg between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland (agg 1-2)
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One semi-final second leg between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Play-off final
Sunderland 2-0 Wycombe
Highlights of the League One play-off final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Semi-final first legs
Mansfield 2-1 Northampton
Highlights of the League Two play-off semi-final first leg between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Swindon 2-1 Port Vale
Highlights of the League Two play-off semi-final first leg between Swindon Town and Port Vale.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Semi-final second legs
Northampton 0-1 Mansfield (agg 1-3)
Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two second-leg play-off match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Port Vale 1-0 Swindon (agg 2-2) - Port Vale win 6-5 on penalties
Highlights of the League Two play-off semi-final second leg between Port Vale and Swindon Town.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Play-off final
Mansfield 0-3 Port Vale
Highlights of the League Two play-off final between Mansfield and Port Vale at Wembley Stadium.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player