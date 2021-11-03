Brondby vs Rangers: Europa League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Brondby vs Rangers in Europa League Group A on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Ryan Kent, who has been out since September with a hamstring problem, will travel with the Rangers squad to Brondby, with Glen Kamara's ankle knock leaving him with a 50-50 chance of playing.

While Kent is back in the fold, midfielder Ryan Jack is also closing in on a return from a calf injury which has kept him out since February.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: "Ryan Kent trained fully with the group yesterday and came through and looked pretty good. So he will travel with us assuming he comes through this morning's session and obviously we will decide on what we do in terms of selection in due course.

"Ryan Jack is training away. He will have an outside chance of being involved at the weekend depending on how this game goes but Ryan has been back in full training for a couple of weeks now.

"I think the international break is super-important for Ryan in terms of getting a load of work in big spaces in his legs and maybe trying to get a game behind closed doors for him to get some minutes under his belt because he has obviously been out for a long time.

"Glen Kamara had a whack on his ankle, he actually had two kicks on the same ankle so there is a little bit of swelling in there.

"There has been a big improvement overnight which gives him that 50 per cent chance and we will wait as long as we need to because he is so important but we will probably know at the back end of today's session or tomorrow morning whether he is fit to start or not."

Opposition camp...

Brondby manager Niels Frederiksen believes home advantage will make his team a strong proposition against Rangers on Thursday.

The Danish champions lost 2-0 in their Europa League Group A fixture at Ibrox a fortnight ago, but their boss believes they have a far better chance of pulling off a result in front of their own fans in the rematch in Copenhagen.

He said: "If we look at the match in Glasgow, it was probably our most even European match this season. We had some chances.

"The play and the possibilities we had were quite good and we were able, in some moments at least, to control the game.

"I think it will be easier at home. We saw also in our (Champions League qualifying) games against Salzburg that there was a big difference (possession-wise) between playing home and away, so I expect that we will have good possibilities against Rangers.

"The crowd will be extremely important. Every time we play at home the fans support the boys all the way. They can help push the boys on. We have fantastic fans who are behind the boys no matter if we are in front or behind. They are extremely important for us."

How to follow

Opta stats

Brondby most recently hosted Scottish opposition in Europe back in July 2016, losing 1-0 at home to Hibernian in a UEFA Europa League qualifying match.

Rangers have won eight of their nine matches against Danish sides in all European competitions (D1), winning at least once against each of the five sides they have faced from Denmark.

Brondby are winless in four home matches in the main stages of European competitions (D3 L1) since beating Maccabi Petah Tikva in the UEFA Cup in November 2005.

Rangers haven't scored in either of their last two away games in all European competition, last going three away games without a goal in Europe in November 2010 while participating in the UEFA Champions League.

Brondby IF remain the only side without a goal in this season's UEFA Europa League campaign, despite registering 16 attempts on goal.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)