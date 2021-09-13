Young Boys vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Young Boys vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.55pm.
Team news
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland.
Having scored twice on his second debut in Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle, the 36-year-old was included in the 22-man squad for Tuesday's match in Bern.
Edinson Cavani again misses out with an unspecified strain and Dean Henderson is absent as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.
Opta stats
- Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could equal the all-time UEFA Champions League appearance record in this match, levelling with Iker Casillas on 177 matches. Ronaldo is already the leading scorer with 134 goals, 15 of which were scored during his first spell at Man Utd between 2003 and 2009.
- Young Boys have lost their previous two UEFA European matches against Manchester United, losing two group stage matches in the 2018-19 season.
- Manchester United have won 50 per cent of their UEFA Champions League games against Swiss opponents (W4 D2 L2), with every game coming in the group stages against either Basel (W2 D2 L2) or Young Boys (W2).
- In all European competition, Young Boys have only won one of their eight matches against English opponents (D1 L6), winning 3-2 against Spurs in the UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs in August 2010 under Vladimir Petković - they lost the second leg 4-0 and went out 6-3 on aggregate.
- Young Boys featured in the UEFA Champions League once previously, finishing bottom of the table in the group stage in 2018-19. Their first match in that campaign was at home to Manchester United, losing 3-0.
- Manchester United have lost their first match in just one of their last 21 UEFA Champions League campaigns (W13 D7), losing 2-1 to PSV in the 2015-16 season under Louis van Gaal.