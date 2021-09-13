Young Boys vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Young Boys vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland.

Having scored twice on his second debut in Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle, the 36-year-old was included in the 22-man squad for Tuesday's match in Bern.

Edinson Cavani again misses out with an unspecified strain and Dean Henderson is absent as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.

How to follow

Opta stats

