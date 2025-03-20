Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland. UEFA Nations League Relegation Play-outs.
Hristo Botev Stadium, Plovdiv.
Bulgaria 1
- M Plamenov Petkov (6th minute)
Republic of Ireland 2
- F Azaz (21st minute)
- M Doherty (42nd minute)
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross following a set piece situation.
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 2. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikey Johnston following a set piece situation.
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 1. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Finn Azaz with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Krastev.
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 0. Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Krastev.
Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Finn Azaz with a cross.