Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland. UEFA Nations League Relegation Play-outs.

Hristo Botev Stadium, Plovdiv.

Bulgaria 1

  • M Plamenov Petkov (6th minute)

Republic of Ireland 2

  • F Azaz (21st minute)
  • M Doherty (42nd minute)

Zhivko Atanasov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Zhivko Atanasov (Bulgaria).
Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross following a set piece situation.
Andrian Kraev (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrian Kraev (Bulgaria).
Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lukas Petkov (Bulgaria).
Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland).
Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland).
Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland).
Substitution, Bulgaria. Plamen Iliev replaces Dimitar Mitov.

Second Half begins Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 2.
First Half ends, Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 2.
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 2. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria).
Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Petkov (Bulgaria).
Attempt blocked. Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Lukas Petkov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland).
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikey Johnston following a set piece situation.
Foul by Andrian Kraev (Bulgaria).
Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria).
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Aleks Petkov.
Attempt blocked. Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 1. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria).
Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria).
Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Finn Azaz with a cross.
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).
Attempt saved. Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Krastev.
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Republic of Ireland 0. Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Krastev.
Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Finn Azaz with a cross.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).
Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.