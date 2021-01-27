Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa: Chris Wood header completes comeback as Aston Villa twice let lead slip

Chris Wood's late header secured a 3-2 comeback victory for Burnley, with Aston Villa twice letting a lead slip at Turf Moor.

Burnley went into the game having shocked Liverpool at Anfield in their last Premier League outing, but were hit with a blow early on when Ollie Watkins (14) deftly turned home early on.

Aston Villa will rue a string of missed chances in an eye-catching first half, with Ben Mee's (52) header levelling things up shortly after the break. The ever-impressive Jack Grealish (68) scored for the first time in eight Premier League games to fire Villa back ahead, but they were pegged back again when Dwight McNeil's cross squirmed home at the back post (76).

Burnley completed their second-half comeback three minutes later with another header, this time from Chris Wood (79), who has now scored in four of his five league starts against Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche's side have now won their last three games in all competitions and continue to pull away from the relegation places, now into 15th with 22 points. Aston Villa drop a place into 10th but with two games in hand over several sides above them.

How Burnley sprung another shock

There were openings for both sides early on. Ezri Konsa nodded an Aston Villa corner wide before Emiliano Martinez collected a welcoming cross from Erik Pieters. Burnley went close again as McNeil's superb long ball picked out Jay Rodriguez, but his flicked header was sent over the crossbar by Robbie Brady.

After sending a shot straight at Nick Pope just before, Watkins' deft finish saw Aston Villa ahead in the 14th minute. Brady initially did well to keep Grealish at bay across the top of the area, but the Villa captain changed tack, instead slipping in Matt Targett on the left. He fired in a cross, with Watkins wriggling in front of Mee before guiding the ball into the back of the net.

The goal galvanised Aston Villa and they had a number of huge chances to add another in the final minutes of the half. A superb forward ball from John McGinn picked out Watkins in the area. Again, he was ahead of Mee but Pope came racing off his line to smother the effort and send Watkins to the floor. The loose ball then landed to Ross Barkley on the left, but he hammered his effort off the crossbar. Just after, Bertrand Traore saw a thunderous shot blocked by Mee before Tyrone Mings fired the rebound straight at Pope on a tight angle.

Aston Villa began the second half in a similar vein, but it was Burnley who equalised early on. Mee redeemed himself after allowing Watkins to move ahead of him for the opening goal, rising above the pack to nod home Ashley Westwood's corner.

Burnley made two changes from the side that beat Liverpool. Charlie Taylor and match-winner Ashley Barnes missed out with knocks, meaning Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez came into the XI. Both players also started in the weekend's FA Cup victory against Fulham along with James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil.

John McGinn made an instant return to the Aston Villa XI in the only change from the weekend's victory against Newcastle, replacing Marvelous Nakamba.

Both sides worked the opposition goalkeepers as they hunted for the next goal. Grealish made a sensational run from a Martinez pass, dancing past three Burnley players before firing an effort straight at Pope. At the other end, Martinez made an acrobatic, leaping save to deny Wood.

But Grealish was thoroughly deserving of his goal as he fired Aston Villa back ahead. Unsurprisingly, he helped create the goal too, picking up the ball in midfield before taking a few strides and picking out Douglas Luiz to his left. It was a neat give-and-go between the two as Grealish slotted home from close range.

However, the Burnley comeback was only just starting. It was a strange equalising goal from McNeil but one that he will certainly appreciate. Pieters picked out the forward on the left and he sent in what looked to be a cross into the area, but it evaded the waiting pack before wriggling home at the far post to once again see the hosts level.

Shortly after and Wood won it for Burnley. After scoring just minutes earlier, McNeil turned provider as he fired a cross in - much higher this time - and Wood darted in front of Matt Targett to nod home for another goal against Aston Villa and his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Dean Smith only made his first changes after Burnley had gone ahead but they were not enough as Burnley dug in to seal another vital three points

Man of the match - Jack Grealish

It was another hugely impressive performance from Grealish, even if he ended up on the losing team. He was once again Aston Villa's creative spark and in their dominant first half, created the most chances of any player (4).

Many times, Burnley were unable to stop his driving runs, epitomised in the second half when he all too easily glided into the area. He deserved his goal too, helping to set it up before turning home Douglas Luiz's cross.

Grealish ended up with three shots - all on target - and making five key passes, which was the highest of the game. He also had 38 passes in the opposition half, although it will be bittersweet after Burnley's second half comeback.

Opta stats

This was Burnley's highest-scoring Premier League win since they won 3-2 against Chelsea in August 2017 - prior to this, their last 12 league games with 5+ goals had all ended in defeat.

After winning all nine previous Premier League games in which they scored first this season, Aston Villa suffered their first league defeat after scoring first since a 2-1 loss to Chelsea last June.

This was only the second time Burnley have conceded first at Turf Moor in the Premier League and gone on to score three times, after their 4-2 win over Spurs back in May 2010.

