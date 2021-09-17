Burnley vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
New signing Maxwel Cornet may have to wait again for his Burnley debut when the Clarets take on Arsenal on Saturday.
The Ivory Coast international was an unused substitute against Everton on Monday and boss Sean Dyche is keen not to rush him into action.
Defender Nathan Collins is available again but fellow new signing Connor Roberts (groin) and defender Shane Long (leg) are not quite ready yet while Dale Stephens (ankle) is also sidelined.
Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka for the trip to Turf Moor.
Trending
- 'Stick to coaching', City fans tell Guardiola
- PL predictions: Leeds to turn heat up on Bruce
- How can Tottenham stop Lukaku?
- 'I'm sparring Tyson Fury - he's a nightmare!'
- NZ's tour of Pakistan abandoned due to govt security alert
- European hits and misses: Hammers' new era, Ndombele's impact
- Jockey banned for 10 years for using electronic device
- Paper Talk
- Bielsa sticking to his principles in the face of adversity
- England move up to third in FIFA rankings
The midfielder is suspended following his red card at Manchester City before the international break while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is also absent.
Rob Holding (knee) is sidelined as the Gunners aim to build on their narrow win over Norwich last weekend.
How to follow
Follow Burnley vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction - PLAY SUPER 6 FOR FREE!
If Mikel Arteta can create a solid spine to what Arsenal are trying to do, then a top-six finish is still within their grasp despite a flaky start. The signs are there to get me on board with that prediction - which is a 9/4 shot with Sky Bet.
Gabriel Magalhaes adds plenty of steel and no-nonsense defending to compliment Ben White's footballing ability and Thomas Partey will become an automatic starter when able to stay clear of injury. There is a talented team lurking, I'm sure of it. And I'm happy to side with them for this one in what should be a tight game.
That spine will be significantly tested at Turf Moor, though. Sean Dyche does not seem overly concerned about Burnley's winless start to the campaign and for 60 minutes at Everton on Monday night where they were the better team you can see why. It is all about channelling that level for an entire 90 minutes and avoiding getting punished for mistakes made in key areas of the pitch.
Kieran Tierney will be seeing plenty of the ball down Arsenal's left, as he always does. Arteta makes it pretty obvious regarding their ploy of getting him on the overload down that side and it is difficult to stop. He put in 15 crosses in the defeat at Brentford and six in the win at Norwich, officially creating nine chances for his team-mates. One of those is going to be taken soon in a game like this one where Arsenal are expected to dominate territory.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2
BETTING ANGLE: Kieran Tierney to register an assist (4/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- After a run of 10 consecutive league defeats against Arsenal, Burnley are now unbeaten in their last three against the Gunners (W1 D2).
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine away league games against Burnley (W4 D5), last tasting defeat at Turf Moor in December 1973 (1-2).
- Burnley are winless in their last 12 home league games (D6 L6), their longest run without a victory at Turf Moor in their league history.
- Burnley haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven Premier League games, losing six of these (D1) and scoring just three goals in the process.
- Arsenal had 30 shots in their 1-0 victory against Norwich last time out, more than they'd managed in their first three Premier League games this season combined (29).
- Arsenal have won 14 of their last 16 Premier League games when scoring the first goal (D1 L1), though one of those failures was in a 1-1 draw at Burnley last season. However, when conceding first, the Gunners have lost 15 of their last 21 league matches (W3 D3), including each of the last four in a row.