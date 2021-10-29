Burnley vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's visit of Brentford.

Ben Mee returned from illness to clock up 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and is in contention to feature again.

Reserve goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey missed that match with an ankle problem and could be sidelined again, while Dale Stephens is still not match fit following injury.

Brentford will be without first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.

On-loan keeper Alvaro Fernandez is set to deputise for his first Premier League appearance.

Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo will both be assessed on Friday ahead of the match, with manager Thomas Frank hopeful the pair could be fit.

Burnley are without a win in 12 Premier League matches stretching across two seasons - it's the longest current run without a win in English football. But there remains absolutely no panic at Turf Moor and if you asked 100 football fans whether they fancied Burnley to get relegated this season, I'd be surprised if over half of them answered yes. I'd be in that camp, too, and be far more confident backing them to stay up at Evens than backing them for relegation at 5/6 with Sky Bet.

Will their winless run end here? Probably not.

Brentford, despite their newly promoted tag, are a top-10 team according to all the important metrics and were very unfortunate to suffer defeats to Chelsea and Leicester in their last two games. A draw looks the smart play.

For a betting angle, I've got my eye on centre-backs charged with keeping a lid on Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo picking up cards. The Brentford front two have been a revelation for the west Londoners this season, causing mayhem with their aggressive and powerful running across the front line. They are winning on average just under four fouls per 90 minutes between them with Toney the third most fouled player in the Premier League (23). James Tarkowski will fight fire with fire in terms of his approach to dealing with the dangerous pair and he looks fair value to pick up his fourth yellow of the season already at 16/5 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0 | BETTING ANGLE: James Tarkowski to be carded (16/5 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

