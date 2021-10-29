Burnley vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's visit of Brentford.
Ben Mee returned from illness to clock up 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and is in contention to feature again.
Reserve goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey missed that match with an ankle problem and could be sidelined again, while Dale Stephens is still not match fit following injury.
Brentford will be without first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.
On-loan keeper Alvaro Fernandez is set to deputise for his first Premier League appearance.
Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo will both be assessed on Friday ahead of the match, with manager Thomas Frank hopeful the pair could be fit.
How to follow
Follow Burnley vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
Burnley are without a win in 12 Premier League matches stretching across two seasons - it's the longest current run without a win in English football. But there remains absolutely no panic at Turf Moor and if you asked 100 football fans whether they fancied Burnley to get relegated this season, I'd be surprised if over half of them answered yes. I'd be in that camp, too, and be far more confident backing them to stay up at Evens than backing them for relegation at 5/6 with Sky Bet.
Will their winless run end here? Probably not.
Brentford, despite their newly promoted tag, are a top-10 team according to all the important metrics and were very unfortunate to suffer defeats to Chelsea and Leicester in their last two games. A draw looks the smart play.
For a betting angle, I've got my eye on centre-backs charged with keeping a lid on Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo picking up cards. The Brentford front two have been a revelation for the west Londoners this season, causing mayhem with their aggressive and powerful running across the front line. They are winning on average just under four fouls per 90 minutes between them with Toney the third most fouled player in the Premier League (23). James Tarkowski will fight fire with fire in terms of his approach to dealing with the dangerous pair and he looks fair value to pick up his fourth yellow of the season already at 16/5 with Sky Bet.
SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0 | BETTING ANGLE: James Tarkowski to be carded (16/5 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Burnley have won their last four meetings with Brentford in all competitions, most recently beating the Bees home and away in the 2015-16 Championship campaign.
- Brentford have won just one of their last 12 away games against Burnley in all competitions (D5 L6), winning 2-1 in a third-tier match in December 1996. This will be the first ever top-flight meeting between the two sides.
- Burnley haven't won any of their last five home league games against promoted sides (D3 L2), having won six of their eight such games before this (D2).
- Burnley have opened the scoring in five different Premier League games this season but have yet to win any of them (D3 L2). Indeed, the Clarets have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this term (12).
- For the fourth time in top-flight history, Burnley have failed to win any of their opening nine games of a campaign, also doing so in 1889-90, 1970-71 and 2014-15. In each of those three campaigns, the Clarets also failed to win their 10th game of the season and finished in bottom two of the table each time.
- Brentford are yet to lose away from home in the Premier League this season (P4 W2 D2), with Hull City the last team to go unbeaten in their first five away Premier League games in 2008-09. The last team to win as many as three of their first five away games in the competition was Blackpool in 2010-11.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 away league games (excl. play-offs), last enjoying a longer run between October 2013 and March 2014 (11 in a row). The Bees are also looking to record three consecutive away top-flight wins for the first time in their history.
- Burnley have allowed their opponents more touches in their box than any other team in the Premier League this season (286) with three of the four instances of a team having 50+ touches in their opponent's box coming against the Clarets - Liverpool (50), Leicester (50) and Man City (52).
- Maxwel Cornet has scored three goals in four league games for Burnley this season, having netted just twice in 36 top-flight appearances for Lyon last term.
- Brentford defender Zanka has scored in four Premier League matches (three for Huddersfield Town, one for Brentford) and ended on the losing side in all four, the worst 100% losing record of any player in Premier League history.