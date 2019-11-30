Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson's side end run of five games without a win

2:58 Zaha, Schlupp send Palace into top half Zaha, Schlupp send Palace into top half

Crystal Palace ended a run of five Premier League games without a win by beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead in first-half stoppage time, striking the ball through Nick Pope at his near post before substitute Jeffrey Schlupp capitalised on a mistake by Ben Mee in the 78th minute to secure all three points for the visitors.

Victory sees Roy Hodgson's side move up to 10th in the table, level on 18 points with Burnley, who drop down to eighth.

What's next?

Burnley now host Manchester City on Tuesday at 8.15pm, before going to Tottenham next Saturday at 3pm. Crystal Palace host Bournemouth on Tuesday at 7.30pm, and then travel to Watford at 3pm on Saturday.