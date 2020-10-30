Burnley vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday; Kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Burnley, third from bottom in the table after taking only one point from their first five league games, could be without midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson for Chelsea's visit.

The Iceland international sustained a calf strain in Monday's 1-0 home defeat to Tottenham and will be monitored.

Defenders Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley and skipper Ben Mee, plus midfielder Jack Cork remain sidelined through injury.

Thiago Silva will return to contention for Chelsea after missing the midweek trip to Russia with a 'maintenance issue', as Frank Lampard described it.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is also continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury but could also be included, although Edouard Mendy is expected to keep his place in goal as he targets a fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions.

The remainder of the squad came through the 4-0 win at Krasnodar without any issues, with Lampard explaining: "In terms of the rest of the squad, we don't have any clear injuries but we do have a bit of a tired group. We arrived back quite late, in the early hours of this morning, so I'll have to assess everybody to see how they've settled down and we'll see where we're at."

How to follow

Follow Burnley vs Chelsea in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel one hour after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Burnley have won just one of their 12 Premier League matches against Chelsea (D3 L8), with that victory coming at Stamford Bridge in August 2017 (3-2).

Chelsea have won five of their six Premier League away games against Burnley (D1), netting at least twice in each victory. Indeed, the Blues have scored exactly four goals on each of their last two visits to Turf Moor, with Christian Pulisic netting a hat-trick in this fixture last season.

None of the 12 Premier League meetings between Burnley and Chelsea have been goalless at half-time, making it the most played fixture in the competition to always have a goal scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea have won just three of their 12 top-flight games on Halloween (October 31st), losing last time out in 2015 versus Liverpool (1-3) - they've not lost consecutive top-flight games on this date since 1964, when the second defeat in this run came against Burnley.

Burnley have lost each of their last three Premier League games at Turf Moor - they last lost four in a row at home in the competition in April 2010 under Brian Laws.

Chelsea kept just their second away clean sheet in the Premier League under Frank Lampard at Man Utd last time out. The Blues haven't kept recorded consecutive shutouts on the road in the competition since a run of three in October 2018.

Edouard Mendy is looking to become the first Chelsea keeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Premier League appearances for the Blues since Petr Cech in August 2004.

