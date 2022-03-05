Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: Blues swat Clarets aside with stunning second-half display

Chelsea tightened their grip on a top-three finish as a stunning second-half salvo floored relegation-threatened Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor.

The Blues needed just seven second-half minutes to take full advantage of the first-half reprieve handed to them by Burnley's wastefulness, with Reece James' slaloming, solo effort opening the floodgates before Kai Havertz's double sealed the Chelsea victory with 35 minutes to spare, and Christian Pulisic added gloss with a fourth.

Burnley should have gone into the break at least a goal to the good but were punished for their profligacy, with Dwight McNeil guilty of missing an open goal after Thiago Silva had cleared an effort from Wout Weghorst off the line in an encouraging, yet fruitless, first period for the Clarets.

The victory sees Chelsea open up an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed West Ham - who have played a game more - in the race for Champions League qualification, while Burnley stay in the bottom three, a point from safety having sustained a severe blow to their goal difference.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (5), Roberts (6), Tarkowski (5), Collins (6), Taylor (6), Lennon (6), Brownhill (6), Westwood (6), McNeil (4), Rodriguez (5), Weghorst (5).



Subs: Cornet (6), Barnes (n/a).



Chelsea: Mendy (6), Chalobah (6), Thiago Silva (7), Rudiger (6), James (8), Jorginho (6), Kante (6), Saul (6), Mount (6), Pulisic (7), Havertz (8).



Subs: Kovacic (5), Werner (5), Loftus-Cheek (5).



Man of the Match: Reece James

Chelsea run riot after slow start at Turf Moor

Dyche called on his players to rekindle the form which had seen Burnley claim seven points from three games before Tuesday's defeat to Leicester and, after weathering a positive Chelsea start, the Clarets rose to that challenge in the first half.

Charlie Taylor had to block a James' shot on the goal line on the quarter-hour mark but from there on the goal-mouth action was concentrated on the Chelsea goal, with Thiago Silva coming to the visitors' rescue on 17 minutes when he thwarted Weghorst's goal-bound effort.

Team news Nathan Collins replaced the injured Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez replaced Maxwel Cornet as Burnley made two changes from Tuesday’s defeat to Leicester.

Saul Niguez, Jorginho, and Reece James returned as Chelsea made three changes to the side beaten on penalties by Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Burnley's dominance should have been rewarded on the half-hour when Edouard Mendy flapped at Ashley Westwood's deep cross and presented the ball to McNeil but, with the Chelsea goal gaping in front of him, he ballooned a shot over the bar.

Connor Roberts produced a crucial headed clearance to prevent Jorginho's rasping drive from handing Chelsea an undeserved lead on the stroke of half-time, but that defensive resoluteness escaped Burnley within seconds of the restart as the visitors ran riot.

James bewildered McNeil with a superb weaving run into the Burnley area before lashing the opener past the hapless Nick Pope, and the Clarets stopper was picking the ball out of his net five minutes later when Pulisic's sumptuous cross was nodded in at the far post by Havertz.

Burnley's collapse was complete when two became three on 55 minutes as Havertz doubled his Premier League goals tally for the season with the simplest of tap-ins from James' centre, and further salt was added to the wounds when Pulisic capitalised on James Tarkowski's error to slot in a fourth.

Chelsea fans chanted owner Roman Abramovich's name during the planned show of solidarity with Ukraine ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley.

Premier League clubs are showing support for Ukraine this weekend following Russia's invasion of the country, but home supporters at Turf Moor booed Chelsea fans for their decision to pay tribute to Abramovich during the minute's applause ahead of kick-off.

What did Tuchel say at half-time?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "It was very calm, we just reminded everybody what we wanted to do, where the spaces were, and where we also needed to step up. It was clearly up front; we needed to ask more questions and make life more difficult for their back four.

"The goal opened the game for us and gave us a lot of belief and confidence, and then our attacks were more fluid, and we were absolutely more decisive. We had a bit of a switch in tactics to give N'Golo [Kante] more space.

"The team did very well, we kept on believing, and it was a fantastic second half with a brilliant result."

Dyche 'confused' by second-half collapse

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "You hope you're not going to pay for it [for not taking our chances] but we did. We were excellent in the first half. The game plan we started out with was delivered by the players; we kept it nice and tight, the shape was excellent, they played around our shape and never broke us down. We had the best chances, one fell to Dwight [McNeil] which you hope will go in, but we were completely in the game at half-time.

"Then a really poor goal clearly affected us in the second half. It's the madness of football sometimes, you can concede but that shouldn't stop us from doing what we were doing. We lost sight of that, opened up too quickly and thought we would score right away against a team that have only conceded 18 goals.

"Then the second goes in, then the third and that is it, the game is gone. I'm really confused by that eight or nine minutes. We will debrief that because it was not like us, certainly not recently."

Worrying outlook for Burnley

Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson at Turf Moor:

"It was a case of what might have been, and a case of what might be to come for Burnley. Miss chances like they did in the first half and defend like they did in the second half and their Premier League status could expire come the end of the season.

"The Clarets were superb in the first period, but you cannot afford to miss chances like the one Dwight McNeil squandered. Chelsea were off colour and there for the taking, but Burnley let them off the hook and paid a heavy price.

"The opportunity to climb above Everton and out of the bottom three was not seized and their goal difference is now worse than the Toffees, who have two games in hand. The outlook is bleak."

