Burnley 0-0 Everton: Scott Parker's Clarets left to rue missed chances in Premier League draw

Burnley were left to rue some big missed chances against Everton in a 0-0 draw - but it could have been a precious three points.

Although the Clarets registered 16 shots, none of them were on target. The build-up play was good, but some poor finishing and a little slice of bad luck kept them from finding the net.

With no team having scored more goals after the 85th minute than Burnley this season, it was perhaps no surprise that they went closest to a goal on the stroke of the 90 minutes.

During this match Burnley attempted 16 shots but failed to register a single one on target, the third time that they’ve had 15+ shots without a shot on target in a Premier League fixture after games against Liverpool in December 2014 (16) and West Brom in August 2017 (20).

Jaidon Anthony found Zian Flemming to his right, with the latter sending his shot around the oncoming Jordan Pickford. It pinged off the right post before trickling across the face of goal and going wide. The offside flag was up - arguably saving Flemming's skin - but it looked to be a tight call on the replays.

Jacob Bruun Larsen should also have put Burnley ahead just before the hour. Marcus Edwards scooped the ball forward for his team-mate, but he lifted it just over the crossbar.

Image: Armando Broja was rewarded with a start after his goal against Bournemouth, but was also guilty of missed chances

For their part, Everton offered little in return, but were missing some key goalscorers including Jack Grealish (illness), Illman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye (AFCON) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (injury).

Team news headlines Burnley made three changes. Armando Broja started after his goal against Bournemouth and the man who assisted him, Marcus Edwards, was also in the XI. Bashir Humphreys also started.

Joe Worrall, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming all dropped out, with the latter two on the bench. Maxime Esteve remained out of the matchday squad with an injury.

Jack Grealish was not in Everton’s matchday squad after suffering with a virus over the Christmas period.

It was one of two changes for the Toffees, with Thierno Barry also dropping to the bench. Tyler Dibling came into the XI for a rare start, alongside Beto.

Charly Alcaraz had the first shot on target of the game, but his header was straight at Martin Dubravka. Earlier in the first half too, Beto should have converted a wicked Tyler Dibling cross.

Alcaraz went for the spectacular after the break, but his overhead kick again was directed at the goalkeeper. Dubravka continued to make some smart saves to deny Beto and Thierno Barry to maintain his clean sheet.

Everton have drawn 112 Premier League games by a 0-0 scoreline, the most of any side in the competition’s history.

The result doesn't really help either in the Premier League table. Burnley remain six points adrift of safety, but have now registered back-to-back draws after seven successive defeats. Everton slip down a place into 11th, but remain just four points from the Champions League places.

Parker: We deserved three points

Burnley head coach Scott Parker to Sky Sports on whether it was a missed opportunity to take three points: "I think that could probably be the case. We were well worthy of the three points today. We bought a real quality and endeavour to our game.

"We missed some big-ish chances… there's probably a little bit of frustration there.

"On the flip side of that, it generally was a very good performance. We come away with a point and clean sheet so it's certainly progression for us.

"You try and get into those positions and then it's down to a certain quality… The positives are we were in those positions.

"I saw a team full of endeavour and it's not easy in certain moments, certainly not on the run we've been. There were positives from today for sure.

"This has been a tough time for us. This is a young squad that have gone and lost seven on the bounce and I've seen many teams wilt away with a lack of belief, energy and enthusiasm.

"I didn't see that in the group today and that pleases me a lot. The fine margins are we didn't manage to finish our chances today but we need to maintain that and keep going."

Image: Jacob Bruun Larsen rues a missed chance against Everton as Burnley drew 0-0 in the Premier League

Moyes: We did not play well enough to win

Everton manager David Moyes to Sky Sports: "It wasn't a particularly good one, but sometimes, you take a point when you don't play well and we didn't play well enough today to earn more than that.

"We always prepare to try and get the things right, but I don't think Burnley have ever been an easy team to beat here at Turf Moor. They picked up a good result against Bournemouth last week so they came into it with a bit more confidence.

"We just didn't get out of the blocks right from the start. It wasn't to say we didn't have a few opportunities to score and the goalkeeper made a few saves. We had one or two chances but in the end we gave up too much today and didn't play well enough.

"I didn't think Burnley had many opportunities, it opened up a bit in the second half, but in the first half, there were very few chances for both teams."

On having a light squad at the moment: "We're managing it, it's part of the job. Sometimes in management, you have to find ways of getting results and winning games with the players available to you. We didn't win today, but hopefully it'll end up being a good point."

Story of the match in stats...