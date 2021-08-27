Burnley vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Burnley duo Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra will be back in the Clarets' squad for their game against Leeds.

Both players missed the defeat at Liverpool and the penalty shoot-out win at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup with toe and groin problems respectively.

Aaron Lennon will also be available against his former club, having re-signed for Burnley in time to play at St James' Park on Wednesday night, where he came off just before the hour mark.

Leeds defender Diego Llorente could make his first Premier League start of the season after recovering from a muscle strain to play the first 45 minutes in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Crewe.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa made six changes on Tuesday night and the likes of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas should all return, but Robin Koch (pubis) remains doubtful.

Bielsa, who has reported no new injuries, said Adam Forshaw is in contention after making his first senior appearance in almost two years against Crewe

How to follow

Last time out...

Prediction: Jones Knows writes...

This should be an entertaining watch.

Burnley are struggling for form, it must be said. Sean Dyche's men have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League games, including the last five. However, they aren't performing like a team posting relegation numbers. In those 11 games, they have racked up the eighth-highest expected goals figure of teams in the Premier League, showcasing the threat they still pose when entering opposition final thirds. It's a higher figure than Leeds have posted over the same period. That does make the 2/1 on a home win with Sky Bet quite appealing.

But for a confident betting angle, I'd rather take a look at the goals line, predominately the chances of goals before half-time.

Burnley have a tendency of making fast starts. They dominated Brighton in the first half of their 2-1 defeat on the opening weekend, creating 1.2 of their overall 1.25 expected goal figure before the break and gave Liverpool a few problems in the early stages last weekend. A quick run of the numbers show they scored 60 per cent of their goals in the first half last season - the highest percentage of any side. With Leeds happy to play at a high tempo and swing for the ropes at every opportunity, the chances of this one sparking early seem pretty likely to me. I'm happy to play the first half to produce two or more goals at 13/8 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-2

BETTING ANGLE: Over 1.5 first half goals (13/8 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Burnley have won three of their last four home league games against Leeds (L1), though that one defeat did come in this exact fixture last season (4-0).

Of the 38 opponents Leeds have faced at least 50 times in English league football, only against Coventry (53.8%) do they have a higher win rate than they do against Burnley (51.7 per cent - won 31/60).

Just one of the last 22 league meetings between Burnley and Leeds has finished level (1-1 in August 2015), with Leeds winning 15 of these to Burnley's six.

Leeds United won 4-0 in their first Premier League away game at Turf Moor (in this fixture last season), inflicting Burnley's joint-heaviest defeat at home in the competition under Sean Dyche - their previous home defeats by four goals came against Chelsea and Everton in 2018.

Burnley have lost each of their last five Premier League games at Turf Moor, while they have only suffered a longer run of home league defeats once in their history (seven consecutive home defeats in February 1890).

Leeds United haven't drawn a game away from home in the Premier League since February 2004 (1-1 v Manchester United) - in 20 away games in the competition under current manager Marcelo Bielsa, they have won 10 and lost the other 10.

Burnley have scored just 15 league goals at Turf Moor since the start of last season (20 games). Excluding promoted and relegated teams, they are the lowest-scoring team in home games since the start of 2020-21.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2020-21, Leeds United have allowed just 9.3 opposition passes per defensive action - the lowest average of any team in the competition.

Chris Wood is Burnley's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 46 goals, however he's only scored once in his eight league appearances against former club Leeds United. That goal came while playing for Millwall in the Championship in November 2012, while he's failed to score in each of his five league games against them since then.

Since Raphinha made his first Premier League start for Leeds United in November 2020, no player has made more assists in the competition than the Brazilian (9 - joint-most in this period, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes).

