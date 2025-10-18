Burnley 2-0 Leeds: Loum Tchaouna's second-half stunner moves Clarets out of relegation zone

Loum Tchaouna's second-half stunner helped Burnley to a 2-0 home win over Leeds that moved them out of the relegation zone.

It was a memorable first Clarets goal for the substitute, which came against the run of play to punish a wasteful Leeds as Scott Parker's side won the battle of last season's Championship top two.

Burnley's second Premier League win of the season was set up by Lesley Ugochukwu's 18th-minute opener as he headed home from Kyle Walker's wonderful pinpoint cross.

Player ratings Burnley: Dubravka (8); Walker (8), Tuanzebe (7), Esteve (7), Hartman (7); Cullen (7), Florentino (7), Ugochukwu (8); Brunn Larsen (6), Flemming (6), Anthony (6).



Subs: Tchaouna (7), Laurent (6), Hannibal (6), Barnes (6).



Leeds: Darlow (6); Bogle (6), Rodon (6), Struijk (6), Gudmundsson (7); Longstaff (6), Ampadu (6), Stach (5); Aaronson (5), Calvert-Lewin (6), Harrison (5).



Subs: James (6), Nmecha (6), Piroe (6), Tanaka (6).



Player of the Match: Kyle Walker.

But Leeds will leave Turf Moor scratching their heads at how they failed to score, having had 19 shots, 42 touches in the opposition box and 69 per cent possession.

Brendan Aaronson missed their best chance in the 32nd minute as he was played through one-on-one, only to see his shot turned onto the post by Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Daniel Farke's side continued their pressure in the second half as Jack Harrison put two volleys wide, but were then hit with a 68th-minute sucker punch.

Image: Brenden Aaronson fails to convert a good opportunity for Leeds

Tchaouna was given time and space from distance to arrow a wicked shot into the top corner to move the home side to safety above Nottingham Forest, who sacked boss Ange Postecoglou on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's side, meanwhile, are now just two points above the bottom three and have just one win from their last eight games in all competitions.

Team news Burnley made three changes from the defeat at Aston Villa as Zian Flemming, Lesley Ugochukwu and Jacob Bruun Larsen came in, with Loum Tchaouna and Josh Laurent dropping to the bench, while Lyle Foster missed out with injury.

Jack Harrison was handed his first league start of the season as he replaced the injured Noah Okafor in Leeds’ only change from the loss against Spurs.

Story of the match in stats...