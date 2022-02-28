Burnley vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Erik Pieters is likely to miss Burnley's Premier League clash against Leicester at Turf Moor on Tuesday due to a knee issue.

Pieters will undergo scans to determine the length of his absence, but the Clarets hope he will be quickly back in action.

Dale Stephens is expected to miss out due to a minor thigh strain. Maxwel Cornet could be involved, however, after an ankle concern.

Burnley provisional squad Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst, Hennessey, Lowton, Barnes, Westwood, Cornet, Collins, Bardsley, Long.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will welcome back Jamie Vardy and Ricardo Pereira for the trip.

Vardy has been absent since December 28 with a hamstring injury but is set to return to the squad along with Pereira, who sat out the Europa Conference League win over Randers.

James Justin is around a week away from returning while Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

Leicester provisional squad Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.

'Back to basics approach has helped Clarets climb'

Image: James Tarkowski says Burnley have gone back to basics

Getting back to basics and pulling together has helped Burnley move towards Premier League safety, according to defender James Tarkowski.

The Clarets managed only one victory from their first 21 league games but back-to-back successes against Brighton and Tottenham and a draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend have lifted them to within one point of 16th-placed Everton.

A point or better against Leicester on Tuesday would see Sean Dyche's team climb out of the bottom three.

Nearly half their points have come since a 3-1 defeat by fellow strugglers Leeds at the beginning of January, after which the manager held a frank meeting with his players.

"Everyone got things off their chest and we started from that point onwards and all sort of got on board together, which we needed to do, because things weren't going great with us," said Tarkowski.

"We've gone a bit back to basics - we were trying to over-complicate things a little bit. Sometimes it gets difficult, when things aren't going your way you can try to look at yourself a bit too much and stop worrying about the team. Everyone's on board and you can see it in the performances recently.

"We've got a lot of experience in our team and at the moment we're playing well and we're confident. But we've just got to continue that over the rest of the season."

How to follow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sean Dyche says that his Burnley side showed a fantastic reaction to going 1-0 down in the first half to get a point in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Follow Burnley vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Crystal Palace's draw against Burnley

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Leicester

Jones Knows prediction...

The best place to start with this one is Burnley getting on the scoresheet. Sean Dyche's rejuvenated side have only failed to score against Liverpool in their last five games as the arrival of Wout Weghorst has sparked Burnley's attacking process into life. Burnley, full of physicality and expertly organised, are set up perfectly to quell the Leicester threat by defending deep and causing mayhem in their box. Remember, the Foxes have conceded a Premier League-high 14 goals from set-pieces (excludes pens).

Leicester have not kept a clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League away games and have just three shutouts to their name all season.

Burnley have also scored in all six fixtures in matches against Leicester since Brendan Rodgers took the job. The case for Leicester not to keep a clean sheet is an easy one to make but a very strong one. A much stronger chance than odds of 4/6 with Sky Bet imply.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to score (4/6 with Sky Bet)

