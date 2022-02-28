Burnley vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Erik Pieters is likely to miss Burnley's Premier League clash against Leicester at Turf Moor on Tuesday due to a knee issue.
Pieters will undergo scans to determine the length of his absence, but the Clarets hope he will be quickly back in action.
Dale Stephens is expected to miss out due to a minor thigh strain. Maxwel Cornet could be involved, however, after an ankle concern.
Burnley provisional squad
Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst, Hennessey, Lowton, Barnes, Westwood, Cornet, Collins, Bardsley, Long.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will welcome back Jamie Vardy and Ricardo Pereira for the trip.
Vardy has been absent since December 28 with a hamstring injury but is set to return to the squad along with Pereira, who sat out the Europa Conference League win over Randers.
James Justin is around a week away from returning while Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.
Leicester provisional squad
Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.
'Back to basics approach has helped Clarets climb'
Getting back to basics and pulling together has helped Burnley move towards Premier League safety, according to defender James Tarkowski.
The Clarets managed only one victory from their first 21 league games but back-to-back successes against Brighton and Tottenham and a draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend have lifted them to within one point of 16th-placed Everton.
A point or better against Leicester on Tuesday would see Sean Dyche's team climb out of the bottom three.
Nearly half their points have come since a 3-1 defeat by fellow strugglers Leeds at the beginning of January, after which the manager held a frank meeting with his players.
"Everyone got things off their chest and we started from that point onwards and all sort of got on board together, which we needed to do, because things weren't going great with us," said Tarkowski.
"We've gone a bit back to basics - we were trying to over-complicate things a little bit. Sometimes it gets difficult, when things aren't going your way you can try to look at yourself a bit too much and stop worrying about the team. Everyone's on board and you can see it in the performances recently.
"We've got a lot of experience in our team and at the moment we're playing well and we're confident. But we've just got to continue that over the rest of the season."
Jones Knows prediction...
The best place to start with this one is Burnley getting on the scoresheet. Sean Dyche's rejuvenated side have only failed to score against Liverpool in their last five games as the arrival of Wout Weghorst has sparked Burnley's attacking process into life. Burnley, full of physicality and expertly organised, are set up perfectly to quell the Leicester threat by defending deep and causing mayhem in their box. Remember, the Foxes have conceded a Premier League-high 14 goals from set-pieces (excludes pens).
Leicester have not kept a clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League away games and have just three shutouts to their name all season.
Burnley have also scored in all six fixtures in matches against Leicester since Brendan Rodgers took the job. The case for Leicester not to keep a clean sheet is an easy one to make but a very strong one. A much stronger chance than odds of 4/6 with Sky Bet imply.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to score (4/6 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Burnley have won just three of their 13 Premier League meetings with Leicester (D4 L6), though all three of these victories have come at Turf Moor, and two of them in January (Jan 2017, April 2018, Jan 2020).
- Leicester have earned just four points from their last five away league games against Burnley (W1 D1 L3), having earned 12 points from their previous five visits before this (W4 D0 L1).
- The team scoring first hasn't gone on to win any of the last five Premier League meetings between Burnley and Leicester (D2 L3), with Leicester the last side to win after opening the scoring in the fixture (March 2019).
- Burnley have won just one of their last 20 Premier League games (D8 L11), a 3-1 victory against Brentford in October. However, the Clarets are unbeaten in four Premier League home games, winning one and drawing three.
- Leicester City have won three of their five Premier League games at 3pm on Saturday this season, with the exceptions being a 1-0 loss to Man City and a 2-2 draw in their reverse fixture against Burnley.
- Burnley's last two Premier League games have ended in 3-1 defeats, vs Manchester United and Leeds United respectively. They last conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive league games back in November 2018.
- Burnley are one of just three sides yet to have a player under the age of 24 score for them in the Premier League this season, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Clarets' youngest scorer so far this term is Maxwel Cornet, who netted two days before his 25th birthday in the reverse fixture against Leicester.
- Burnley are averaging just 39.6% possession, and 323 passes per game in the Premier League this season - both are their lowest averages across a single campaign in the competition.
- Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored four goals in his nine Premier League appearances against Leicester. He's the highest scorer against the Foxes among players to have previously played for them in the competition.
- Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances (4 goals, 3 assists), more than he had in his previous 26 games in the competition combined (3 goals, 3 assists).