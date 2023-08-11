Burnley 0-3 Man City: Erling Haaland double helps visitors begin Premier League title defence with win

Manchester City began the defence of their Premier League title with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Turf Moor as Burnley endured a chastening return to the top flight.

City had won their previous 11 fixtures against Burnley by a combined score of 40-1, meaning their fourth-minute opener came as no surprise.

The identity of the scorer was no shock either, with Erling Haaland finding space among a crowded penalty area to sweep the ball into the bottom corner from Rodri's headed pass.

Last season's Golden Boot winner then rattled another first-time finish in off the bar in the 36th minute, with Rodri adding the third in the second half before Anass Zaroury received a straight red card after VAR review for an ugly tackle on Kyle Walker.

It wasn't all plain sailing for City, who lost Kevin De Bruyne to another injury in the first half, but the ease at which they picked up the three points is an ominous sign for the rest of the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Who else? Erling Haaland powers home the first goal of the Premier League season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Devastating!' | Haaland scores his second with a stunning strike

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rodri slams in Manchester City's third from close range

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anass Zaroury sees red for challenge on Walker after VAR review

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the extraordinary confrontation between Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland at half-time at Burnley

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City defender Rico Lewis appeared to be hit by a lighter thrown from the crowd at Turf Moor during their Premier League match against Burnley

More to follow...

Burnley are not in action again until Sunday August 27, when they go to Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm.

Manchester City play Sevilla in the European Super Cup on Wednesday - kick-off 8pm - before hosting Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday - kick-off 8pm.