Burnley 0-3 Man City: Erling Haaland double helps visitors begin Premier League title defence with win

Burnley vs Manchester City. Premier League.
Turf MoorAttendance21,572.
Match report and highlights as an Erling Haaland double and a Rodri strike take Man City to a 3-0 win at Burnley; striker filmed in heated discussion with Pep Guardiola at half-time, while Kevin De Bruyne went off injured; Rico Lewis also hit by lighter thrown from crowd
Friday 11 August 2023 22:09, UK
Manchester City began the defence of their Premier League title with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Turf Moor as Burnley endured a chastening return to the top flight.
City had won their previous 11 fixtures against Burnley by a combined score of 40-1, meaning their fourth-minute opener came as no surprise.
The identity of the scorer was no shock either, with Erling Haaland finding space among a crowded penalty area to sweep the ball into the bottom corner from Rodri's headed pass.
Last season's Golden Boot winner then rattled another first-time finish in off the bar in the 36th minute, with Rodri adding the third in the second half before Anass Zaroury received a straight red card after VAR review for an ugly tackle on Kyle Walker.
It wasn't all plain sailing for City, who lost Kevin De Bruyne to another injury in the first half, but the ease at which they picked up the three points is an ominous sign for the rest of the Premier League.
Burnley are not in action again until Sunday August 27, when they go to Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm.
Manchester City play Sevilla in the European Super Cup on Wednesday - kick-off 8pm - before hosting Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday - kick-off 8pm.