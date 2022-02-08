Burnley 1-1 Manchester United: Jay Rodriguez cancels out Paul Pogba's strike as bottom club earn their point

Manchester United dropped out of the top four after bottom club Burnley came from behind to draw 1-1 at Turf Moor.

Paul Pogba had put Ralf Rangnick's team ahead in a first half that they dominated but Jay Rodriguez's fine goal soon after the break earned Sean Dyche's side their point.

United, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, were left to rue missed opportunities as they drop out of the Champions League places following West Ham's victory against Watford.

Burnley remain bottom but if they are able to show the fighting spirit personified by new signing Wout Weghorst then they will remain hopeful they can stay up.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (8), Roberts (6), Tarkowski (7), Mee (8), Pieters (7), McNeil (7), Brownhill (7), Westwood (7), Cornet (6), Rodriguez (7), Weghorst (8).



Subs: Lennon (6), Barnes (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Dalot (6), Varane (7), Maguire (5), Shaw (7), Pogba (7), McTominay (6), Fernandes (7), Sancho (7), Cavani (6), Rashford (7).



Subs: Ronaldo (6), Lingard (6), Elanga (n/a).



Man of the match: Wout Weghorst

Man Utd fail to sustain strong start

In his first Premier League appearance since October, Pogba produced an expert finish from Luke Shaw's low cross to underline United's obvious superiority early on.

United also had two goals disallowed either side of Pogba's opener. A VAR call for an offside by the interfering Harry Maguire ruled out Raphael Varane's header.

Later in the first half, Josh Brownhill deposited Marcus Rashford's cross beyond his own goalkeeper but was spared because of a foul by Pogba moments earlier.

Image: Manchester United's Paul Pogba scored on his Premier League comeback

It required an astonishing save from Nick Pope to deny Edinson Cavani from point-blank range and keep Burnley in the game going into the second half.

For 45 minutes, it was United at their fluent best with Jadon Sancho's combination play with Shaw looking particularly promising. The fact they could not sustain it will be a concern.

Key stat Manchester United failed to register a single attempt on target after half-time against Burnley

Even the introduction of Ronaldo was not enough to find the breakthrough. In fact, Pope had far less to do in the second half even as United pushed hard in the closing stages.

Team news... Burnley: There were two changes as Jay Rodriguez partnered Wout Weghorst in attack with Maxwel Cornet shifted to the wing, while Josh Brownhill returned from a ban to replace Dale Stephens in midfield.

Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for the trip to Burnley. Ralf Rangnick made two changes from the side that started on Friday when United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough, with David de Gea starting in place of Dean Henderson and Edinson Cavani stepping in for Ronaldo.

Can Burnley beat the drop?

It was a moment of magic from Weghorst that turned the game.

Rodriguez's finish was cute but the build-up play from Weghorst was even better, twisting and turning away from Maguire before having the awareness to feed his strike partner.

The Netherlands international almost put Burnley ahead soon after with David de Gea needing to claw away his fierce shot from distance. He has the quality to help save Burnley.

Rangnick left frustrated by disallowed goals

When asked afterwards whether this was a case of United not being clinical enough in finishing the game, Rangnick pointed to the goals that his team were denied by the officials.

"We scored three goals," the interim boss told BT.

"The second one that was disallowed, I watched it in the locker room. The linesman flagged for a foul but he flagged 10 seconds after the incident. It was a very soft decision."

More worrying for Rangnick will be the way that his players allowed Burnley back into the game as their own performance levels dipped at the start of the second half.

"In the second half, for the first 15 minutes we were not aggressive enough," he added.

"One point for a performance like this was not enough."

What's next?

Liverpool are the visitors to Turf Moor on Sunday when they face Burnley; kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Manchester United host Southampton on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.