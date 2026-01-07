Burnley 2-2 Man Utd: Darren Fletcher’s United pegged back by Jaidon Anthony goal after Benjamin Sesko brace

Darren Fletcher was denied victory in his first game as Manchester United’s interim head coach as Jaidon Anthony’s spectacular strike earned Burnley a 2-2 draw.

Benjamin Sesko's second-half brace had turned the game around after Ayden Heaven's unfortunate own goal at Turf Moor but the Premier League strugglers found an equaliser as United missed the chance to go fourth just two days after Ruben Amorim's sacking.

Player ratings: Burnley: Dubravka (8), Walker (6), Esteve (7), Laurent (7), Humphreys (8), Pires (6), Florentino (7), Ugochukwu (7), Edwards (8), Hannibal (6), Broja (6).



Subs: Anthony (8), Foster (6), Sonne (n/a).



Man Utd: Lammens (6), Dalot (6), Heaven (6), Martinez (6), Shaw (6), Ugarte (7), Casemiro (6), Dorgu (7), Fernandes (8), Cunha (6), Sesko (8).



Subs: Mount (6), Yoro (6), Zirkzee (6), Mainoo (6), Lacey (7).



Player of the Match: Benjamin Sesko.

Burnley did not have a shot on target in the first half but they did not need one to lead at the break, Bashir Humphreys' cross deflected beyond Senne Lammens after taking a wicked deflection off the unfortunate Ayden Heaven that saw the ball loop into the net.

United, playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, had ample opportunities to level it up before the interval but Sesko had a hat-trick of chances saved by Martin Dubravka. Humphreys and Maxime Esteve cleared efforts off the line. Lisandro Martinez had a goal disallowed.

Fletcher switched Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes at the interval, the change reaping dividends with the skipper threaded a pass through for Sesko to finish emphatically. The Slovenian then converted Patrick Dorgu's cross for a second goal.

Team news: Maxime Esteve returned for Burnley as one of three changes from the defeat at Brighton as Marcus Edwards and Hannibal Mejbri, only just back from AFCON, also came in.

Bruno Fernandes returned in place of Leny Yoro as Darren Fletcher took charge for the first time. Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo were among the substitutes.

Credit to Burnley for finding a response thanks to Anthony, the substitute cutting in on his left foot and firing an unstoppable shot high beyond Lammens. United youngster Shea Lacey almost responded in kind but saw his effort come back off the bar.

Instead, it is a third straight draw for United - against Wolves, Leeds and Burnley. Fletcher was serenaded by the away support, nevertheless, as Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada looked on. A time of change off the pitch but another tough result on it.

Fletcher to take charge at the weekend Asked about it by Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan after the game, Darren Fletcher has confirmed that he has had conversations with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada and they have asked him to take charge of the forthcoming FA Cup tie against Brighton.



“They have informed me they would like me to take the team for Sunday. We had a feeling that might have been the case on Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley."

Fletcher: Sesko 'biggest positive'

Man Utd interim head coach Darren Fletcher on Benjamin Sesko:

"I sat down with him yesterday and showed him videos of his movement and how the opportunities are going to come, to just keep believing, keep making the runs.

"The rest of the team have to look for him more as well. And like with all strikers, once you get that first goal, you hit the back of the net, it builds your confidence and hopefully it starts flowing for him from there.

"Everyone can see his qualities, I thought he was fantastic tonight, he led the line really well and maybe he could have gone on and had a hat-trick as well.

"It's a real positive night for him and definitely probably the biggest positive for the night really, his two goals, and hopefully that's good for Manchester United's future."

'Sesko not good enough for Man Utd'

Tim Sherwood speaking to Sky Sports:

"The positive is Sesko scoring. Hopefully he gets some confidence. It's taken him six months to turn up but I'm pleased for him.

"He's had a tough run and I'd have had him off the pitch at half-time, never to wear a Manchester United shirt again. I stand by what I said, he's not good enough to play for Manchester United.

"He's turned up for one game against Burnley who are going to get relegated. Hopefully we start seeing something different from him."

Parker: Massive point for us

Burnley boss Scott Parker speaking in the press conference:

"Everything I demanded of the team and the team demanded of themselves was there. I wanted a reaction. We were bitterly disappointed by the overall performance and what we produced at Brighton. This was getting back to what we need to bring to a Premier League game of football.

"We started the game really well and to go 2-1 down, we needed a reaction and we produced that. It was an improvement for us as a team and overall a massive point for us and more importantly the character of the team in adversity, they stood up and got a result. It is definitely a stepping stone."

