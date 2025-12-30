Burnley 1-3 Newcastle: Yoane Wissa scores on first Premier League start in rare Toon away win

Newcastle recorded just a second away win in their last 13 Premier League games with a 3-1 victory at Burnley.

Eddie Howe's men put themselves in a fantastic position after scoring twice inside seven minutes thanks to a wonderful flicked finish from Joelinton and a first Premier League goal for his new club from Yoane Wissa, who was making his first league start for the Magpies.

Wissa's goal was scrappy and survived a lengthy VAR check.

Harvey Barnes' shot was blocked, but Wissa prodded in at the second attempt as Burnley argued in vain that Bruno Guimaraes had unfairly pushed Josh Laurent out of the way.

Player ratings: Burnley: Dubravka (6), Walker (6), Laurent (7), Esteve (6), Ekdal (5), Pires (6), Florentino (6), Ugochukwu (7), Tchaouna (7), Edwards (8), Broja (8)



Subs: Larsen (6), Humphreys (7), Barnes (6)



Newcastle: Pope (8), Hall (7), Schar (7), Thiaw (7), Miley (7), Joelinton (7), Tonali (7), Bruno (9), Barnes (6), Gordon (6), Wissa (8)



Subs: Woltemade (6), Murphy (6), Ramsey (6)



Player of the Match: Bruno

Burnley responded with great adventure, though, and pulled one back when Laurent volleyed home.

Newcastle wobbled after the break and Laurent looped another effort off the crossbar, while Loum Tchaouna spurned a couple of big moments.

The game was in the balance right until Guimaraes took advantage of a mix-up in the Burnley backline as he chipped home a fantastic effort from 30 yards.

Scott Parker's Clarets are now 10 games without a win in the Premier League and six points from safety.

For Newcastle, it was a first win on the road since they beat Everton 4-1 on November 29, but it was not entirely convincing as Burnley dominated the second half before gifting the Toon a third goal.

Image: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their third goal of the game

Analysis: Wissa adds extra dynamic for Howe

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Newcastle have looked their best under Eddie Howe when they play with speed, aggression and verticality. That edge has been missing at times this season, especially away from home. Where Nick Woltemade offers presence, structure and link play between the lines, Wissa brings a bit of chaos and directness. He runs the channels, pulls centre-backs wide and asks uncomfortable questions of defensive units that want to hold a compact shape. Against Burnley, that difference was obvious within minutes and Newcastle managed to score twice inside seven of them.

Two goals in two starts, capped by a decisive contribution in the win over Burnley, has quickly thrust Wissa back into the spotlight.

The early signs suggest Newcastle now have two different attacking profiles for different types of games.

Analysis: Hope for Burnley still?

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Burnley's relegation fight has been defined by fine margins and missed moments, but Armando Broja's performance in the defeat to Newcastle offered something they have been craving for months: an authority up top.

From the first whistle, Broja played with purpose. He ran channels aggressively, pinned centre-backs and demanded the ball with his body as much as his voice. This was the Broja who bursts through defenders rather than bouncing off them. The Broja who looks like a Premier League striker rather than one searching for rhythm.

It gives Burnley something to build from. The gap to safety is still only six points. Teams that go down often do so long before the points column confirms it. They can be mentally beaten. Burnley are not there yet and Broja is central to that resistance.

